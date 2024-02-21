Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had to move after he began dating Taylor Swift, his brother says

Days after Taylor Swift came to her first Chiefs game in September, a website in England shared grainy video of the international singing star outside of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s home.

The video appeared to be shot from inside the home of one of Kelce’s neighbors in Briarcliff. Paparazzi soon were spotted outside of Kelce’s house.

Months later, Kelce bought a new house in Leawood but his hopes for privacy evaporated on day one.

Kelce’s brother/podcast co-host Jason Kelce shared how life has changed for the Chiefs tight end. Jason Kelce was on Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast” and talked about his brother being forced to move in Kansas City.

“It’s crazy ... how much you affect people’s daily lives,” Jason Kelce said of being famous. “It has its drawbacks, for sure. I mean, you know even more than I do. And Travis knows way more. He had to move here to completely move out of his house, right? People just standing by his house. Yeah, I mean safety reasons. And the first day he moved into the new house, a gated community, somebody knocks on a window of the house.”

As an NFL star, Travis Kelce was famous before he began dating Swift but this is a different level of notoriety.

Here is a clip of Jason Kelce talking about his brother.