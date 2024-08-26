Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes rubbed elbows with stars at Taylor Swift party

Here’s a practical question: What hostess gift would you bring to a Taylor Swift party?

Swift is a billionaire with homes across the United States and seemingly travels constantly, whether it’s because she’s on tour, watching boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games in Kansas City or visiting other friends.

She owns a beachfront getaway in Rhode Island, a mansion said to be the most expensive home in the state. And what’s where she and Kelce were seen with celebrity friends, and family, in paparazzi photos posted over the weekend.

It was the first time the couple had been seen together since he attended her Eras Tour in Germany in mid-July.

While they were in a secluded spot, it was not a private getaway.

Swift’s fans, by and large, were not happy that TMZ, Britain’s The Daily Mail tabloid and other outlets published photos of Swift’s weekend guests taken from afar.

TMZ apparently posted pictures taken by someone who describes themselves as a Tay “loyalist” on social media who quickly earned the wrath of other Swifties for invading the singer’s privacy.

One fan complained of planes and helicopters flying over the home.

The first photos showed Swift, Kelce and Mahomes, holding daughter 3-year-old Sterling, together on a balcony of the home. Brittany Mahomes, co-owner of the KC Current, also was there. Grainy photos of Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at the house, were also published.

Kelce and Mahomes wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming season when the Chiefs had their final preseason game last week. Although the iconic Chiefs duo didn’t play Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, they were on the sideline.

Before jetting to Rhode Island, the Mahomeses were at Lubbock, Texas, to bestow a gift on Texas Tech.

Outlets also published photos of Swift’s friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the home. Lively is currently dealing with controversy over the publicity tour of her new movie, “It Ends With Us,” accused of not taking a film about domestic violence seriously enough while promoting it.

Bradley Cooper, girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid, and the actor’s 7-year-old daughter also were seen at the home, where Swift reportedly hosted a party for Lively’s 37th birthday. Us Weekly said Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were also at the bash.

Once word spread through the neighborhood that Swift and Kelce were at the house — security guards reportedly were posted outside — fans took selfies from nearby beaches with the home in the background.

taylor swift's mansion in rhode island it's all I want in life pic.twitter.com/MCt5fACjJV — (@getawaybad) April 25, 2018

It is the estate where Swift has hosted her famous Fourth of July gatherings, known as Taymerica, for her A-list friends., which she skipped this year while on tour. She bought the 11,000-square-foot estate in 2013 for a reported $17.75 million.

The home, with eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 700 feet of private beach, sits on 5.23 acres overlooking the ocean. Former owner, St. Louis heiress Rebekah Harkness, was known for throwing lavish, Gatsby-like parties at the home, built in 1929.

Swift wrote “The Last Great American Dynasty” about Harkness.

The rumor mill went into overdrive again Sunday when someone posted a grainy photo from the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, showing a woman watching the show from a private suite.

Fans declared that the woman looked like Swift, and the man beside her looked like Kelce, and social media erupted with the so-far-unconfirmed “news” that the couple was at Chesney’s final stop on his Sun Goes Down tour.

Earlier reports suggest that Swift plans to spend time in Kansas City with Kelce during her tour break. She heads back out on the road in October.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs will open the 2024 season in the NFL’s Kickoff Game on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.