Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reportedly in discussions to host a reboot of game show

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s IMDB page could one day rival his Pro Football Reference page.

Kelce, who was host of “Saturday Night Live” a year ago, has added executive producer of a feature movie to his résumé. Now there’s a chance he could be a game-show host in the future.

Variety reported a “celebrity-focused reboot” of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” is in the planning stages. It would stream on Amazon Prime, and Kelce is in discussions to be host of the show, Variety said.

“There are some questions, according to the people familiar with discussions, about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football,” Variety reported.

“The new version of the program, originally hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy and appearing on Fox’s broadcast network, would rely on celebrity guests rather than children, according to these people.”

“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?” debuted in 2007 on Fox. This is a description of the show from Paramount Plus: “Brainy youngsters help adult contestants with questions taken from an elementary school curriculum.”

The show aired for four seasons on Fox before going off the air for three years. It was on briefly again in 2015, then moved to Nickelodeon in 2019 and former professional wrestler John Cena was the host.