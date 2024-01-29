It’s a Chiefs vs. 49ers rematch. Here is the tale of the tape for Super Bowl LVIII

For a few hours on Sunday, it looked like the Chiefs were headed for a rematch of their NFL Kickoff Game against the Lions in Super Bowl LVIII.

Instead, it’ll be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and beat the Detroit Lions 34-24.

That means the Chiefs will play the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Here is a first look at the game, which starts at 5:30 p.m. and will air on CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City)

The records

San Francisco were 12-5 in the regular season and won the NFC West. They were the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Chiefs, who won the AFC West, were the third seed and had an 11-6 regular-season record.

Playoff roads

The 49ers rallied and defeated the Packers 24-21 in an NFC Divisional Game, then beat the Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game. Both were home games.

The Chiefs routed Miami 26-7 in a Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, then downed the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a Divisional playoff game in Orchard Park and beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Offensive ranks

San Francisco averaged 28.9 points per game in the regular season, which ranked third in the NFL. They were second in total offense.

The Chiefs’ scoring offense was ranked 15th (21.8 points per game) in the regular season and they were ninth in total offense.

Defensive ranks

The 49ers were third in scoring defense (17.5 points per game) and eighth in total offense.

Kansas City gave up 17.3 points per game in the regular season, which ranked second in the NFL. They also were second in yards allowed.

The quarterbacks

Brock Purdy, the former Iowa State star, was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (Mr. Irrelevant). He completed 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes completed 67.2% of his passes with 4,183 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Chiefs in the regular season. He rushed for 389 yards.

Story continues

Star tight ends

San Francisco’s George Kittle had the third-most receptions (65) and second in receiving yards (1,020). He also caught six touchdown passes.

Travis Kelce set the NFL postseason record for most career receptions on Sunday. This season he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns in what many considered a down season.

Series history

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 8-7 and have won the last three meetings including Super Bowl LIV.