Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown: 'This is what you dream of'
Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown said the AFC Championship was unique from any other game he's ever played.
That was one way to wrap up a Friday night.
Brandon Meyer landed an all-time brutal knockout Saturday at one of the biggest bareknuckle events ever. At BKFC KnuckleMania 5, Meyer (3-2) left opponent Zedekiah Montanez (0-1) sprawled out backward on the canvas looking like a starfish as the result of a massive…
The Lightning have made a trade with the Rangers.
Quillan played just 5:21 in his NHL debut on Saturday in Ottawa.
Brittany glammed up for the game while listening to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could say that Taylor Swift's championship era has reached its second consecutive season.
McCabe leveled Laine at center ice in a game in Buffalo in the 2016-17 season.
Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.
Wednesday marked the unveiling of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. Who will play for the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden?
The Washington Commanders are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991 thanks to rookie superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels and a new ownership group led by Josh Harris. If you're wondering how that might make a
This Edmonton Oilers defender is finding his place in the lineup.
The Eagles and Commanders are meeting in the NFC championship game on Sunday amid warmer-than-usual temperatures in Philadelphia.
A burgeoning Jonah crab population is proving a challenge for some Nova Scotia lobster fishermen.Dan Fleck, executive director of the Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association, says the crabs are having a significant impact on the lobster catch in certain areas, particularly in lobster fishing area 34, which stretches from Yarmouth to the Bay of Fundy.Fleck told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Friday that the crabs are a primary food source for lobsters, and the lobsters may be feedin
The NFL decided it wouldn't eliminate the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous "Tush Push" play last offseason. After seeing what happened in the early fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, conversations about changing it are almost certainly…
Here's everything to know about the NFL conference championship schedule, including whether there is a Saturday game.
With just one vacancy with the New Orleans Saints to go, we're almost finished with the 2025 NFL coaching cycle.
Snyder owned the franchise for 24 years until he completed a 2023 sale to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.
The OHL suspended Kevin He for his actions during the game against Erie on Friday.
Don't let anyone say James Cook didn't put his heart on the line in Sunday's AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In a budding instant classic, with Buffalo in position to take the lead for the first time all game at the end of the third…
The Buffalo Bills have lived a nightmarish existence whenever they encounter the Chiefs in the playoffs. And Sunday's AFC Championship Game turned to be -- once again -- another chapter in Patrick Mahomes' January dominance over Josh Allen. But really, the Bills were so…