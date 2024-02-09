Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suffered minor injury at Thursday practice, per pool report

Thursday’s pool report from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII practice included a pair of injury notes.

Nick Allegretti once again took the place of left guard Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury during the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. The pool reporter, NBC Sports’ Peter King, said it appears likely Allegretti will start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

With roughly 20 minutes left in practice, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was stepped on “and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline,” King reported.

The good news for the Chiefs is that by the end of the session at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson, Nevada, Rice walked off the field without a limp.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked if he was concerned about Rice.

“No. He got stepped on,” Reid said, per the pool report. “He’s all right.”

Rice had 25 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ last four games, including a trio of postseason contests.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray during the practice. The defense had two interceptions against scout team quarterback Chris Oladokun, who was trying to imitate 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“He’s done a good job,” Reid said of Oladokun, per the report. “He can move around, and he’s been great the last couple of games. He’s really developed pretty good as a player.”

King said the Chiefs will have a “red-zone, goal-line and short-yardage day” at Friday’s practice.

“It’ll be another fast-paced practice,” Reid said.

The Chiefs will have a walk-through on Saturday and then face San Francisco on Sunday.