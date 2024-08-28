Child, 11, is youngest person to be arrested over riots

An overturned car burns during the riots seen in Middlesbrough - TEBL/BACKGRID UK

An 11-year-old child has become the youngest person to be arrested for alleged involvement in the riots this summer.

Cleveland Police said the child had been detained on suspicion of violent disorder.

The force said officers had detained a total of 14 people in connection with the riots in one day.

“Teams of officers headed out this morning to target those believed to be involved in the disorder,” the force said.

“The ages of those arrested were between 11 years old and 43 years old.”

Middlesbrough saw a night of unrest on Sunday Aug 4 following misinformation on social media about the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport.

Cleveland Police officers escort a man arrested in Middlesbrough - Owen Humphreys/PA

Cleveland Police have now arrested 110 people following the trouble in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, which was some of the worst seen across the country.

The 14 people arrested on Wednesday were detained in a series of coordinated raids.

Before the officers set out, Supt Marc Anderson briefed them, saying: “I was silver commander on Sunday Aug 4 and never in my 30 years’ service have I seen anything like that in Middlesbrough.”

One strike team arrested two people – a man aged 23 and a 43-year-old woman – on suspicion of violent disorder, from an address in St Catherine’s Court, Middlesbrough.

Neighbours looked on in shock as the officers banged on the suspects’ door before they were led away, with the man covering his face with a hoodie.

Police dogs are deployed as far-Right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on Aug 4 - Ian Forsyth/Getty

The arrested woman yelled at the media to stop filming her as she was escorted to a police van.

The team then moved on to an address in Limerick Avenue, Stockton, Teesside, where a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He swore at the media as he was filmed being led to the police van, calling reporters “muppets” and saying: “Go and get some proper news.”

After the raids were successfully completed, Det Ch Insp Sarah Robinson, in charge of the operation to catch the Middlesbrough disorder suspects, said: “The message is, ‘You haven’t got away with it’.”

On Tuesday, 16 people appeared at Teesside Crown Court in connection with the riots.

All those who appeared were charged with violent disorder. A number were also accused of possession of an offensive weapon.