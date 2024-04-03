Child abuse trial for former Mass. day care teacher set to begin

CBC

Two Calgary men have been charged with murdering a woman who was "targeted because of her history as a sex worker," police say.Investigators believe Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17. The case was initially investigated as a missing person file after the woman's family reported her disappearance to police.Although her body has not been found, police believe Davidenas was lured to a home in the northeast community of Pineridge and killed inside the home. "