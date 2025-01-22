Child and adult killed in knife attack in German park

Two people, including a child, were killed and two others were severely injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern German town of Aschaffenburg on Wednesday. A suspect from Afghanistan was arrested at the scene in Schoental park, German police said.

A knife attack in the German town of Aschaffenburg in Bavaria killed an adult and a toddler, German police said on Wednesday.

A 41-year old man and a two-year old boy were fatally injured, police said in a post on social media platform X. Two seriously injured people were receiving hospital treatment.

A 28-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested following the knife attack in Schoental park, an English-style garden in the Bavarian city.

Police said there was no indication of further suspects and no danger to the public. The police also said they did not immediately know the motive for the attack, but that it was not terrorism.

Train services in the town were temporarily interrupted as the suspect tried to flee along the tracks, German news agency dpa reported. However, he was quickly detained, police wrote on X.

Police asked possible witnesses to come forward. They did not release any details about the identities of the victims or the suspect.

The stabbing adds to a string of violent attacks in Germany that have raised concerns over security and stirred up tensions over migration ahead of parliamentary elections on February 23.

A Saudi doctor was arrested after a car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg on December 20, in which six people were killed and around 200 injured.

