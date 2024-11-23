Child and adult taken to hospital after A14 crash

Police closed the A14 at about 23:45 GMT on Friday and it fully reopened at about 10:30 [National Highways]

A child and adult were taken to hospital after three cars crashed on the A14.

National Highways said the eastbound carriageway, between junction 35, for Cambridge, and junction 37, for Newmarket, in Suffolk, was shut at about 23:45 GMT on Friday, and reopened nearly 11 hours later at about 10:30 the next day.

The westbound section between junctions 37 and 36, for Six Mile Bottom, was also shut for several hours while debris was cleared.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) confirmed two people were taken to Addenbrooke's hospital for treatment.

National Highways traffic officers and contractors assisted the emergency services with traffic management.

Cambridgeshire Police turned vehicles around and investigated the scene of the crash.

Steph, a driver from Suffolk, who only wanted her first name used, said she was stuck for "eight hours".

"The problem was the lack of information so I ended up sleeping in a switched off car which was incredibly cold".

She said she was left "tired and confused" and struggled to reheat her body.

She added that she was most "concerned about those involved in the crash".

An EEAS spokesman confirmed that two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, one ambulance officer vehicle and a response car were sent to the scene.

"An adult and a child were transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care", he said.

A spokesperson for National Highways thanked motorists for their patience.

