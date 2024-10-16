Child among four people treated in hospital after 'explosion' in Newcastle

A child is among four people being treated in hospital after a huge fire on a residential street in Newcastle.

Footage shared on social media suggests two properties were almost completely levelled in the fire in Violet Close in the Elswick area of the city.

There have also been unconfirmed reports the blaze was caused by an explosion.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was called to the scene at around 12.45am today.

It added in a statement: "We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (HART), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical advisor to the scene.

"We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said at 1.46am that it had several fire engines at the scene. It urged people to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: "Shortly before 12.45am today, police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are dealing with a fire at an address in the Violet Close area of Newcastle.

"Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene.

"Road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, and motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed if they see and smell smoke."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

