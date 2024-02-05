If you give a child a book, anything can happen
Meet one local principal supporting her kids getting the same number of books so there are no disparities.
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
Canadian icon Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, presenting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.
Look what we made her do.
After eight nominations, Miley Cyrus has finally taken home a Grammy Award thanks to her album "Endless Summer Vacation."
The Canadian musician treated fans in Toronto to performances of "Baby," "Eenie Meenie" and SZA’s “Snooze" earlier this week
Princess Charlene of Monaco rocked skinny jeans for a sweet family outing with her husband Prince Albert and twins Jacques and Gabriella to the EuroLeague meeting between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
The singer previously debuted blonde streaks through her brunette hair in a November 2023 Instagram post
Royal author Victoria Arbiter reveals why Sarah Ferguson has ruled out a remarriage to the Duke of York whom she divorced in 1996
Doherty and fellow ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ costar Jason Priestley reflected on their late castmate’s impact during a panel at the Orlando event
Despite being hitched at the time to a psychiatrist, Sally Struthers have revealed her fans became convinced she was hitched to her ‘All in the Family’ on-screen husband Rob Reiner while she was on the show.
Coronation Street actor Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley, has shared details of a major blunder that took place on his first day of filming on the soap.
She gave a beautiful rendition of “Both Sides Now.”
Erbert underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma in December, followed by a second procedure weeks later
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose arrival in Moscow has fuelled speculation he may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine, kept his cards close to his chest on Monday. Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow, including at a box at the Bolshoi Theatre and eating at a hotel. "It is beautiful," Carlson said of Moscow in an interview aired by the Izvestia newspaper.
The "Shape of You" singer made his 2024 Grammys red carpet debut wearing a green-and-charcoal gray camouflage suit