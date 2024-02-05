If you give a child a book, anything can happen

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose arrival in Moscow has fuelled speculation he may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine, kept his cards close to his chest on Monday. Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow, including at a box at the Bolshoi Theatre and eating at a hotel. "It is beautiful," Carlson said of Moscow in an interview aired by the Izvestia newspaper.