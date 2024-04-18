If You Give a Child a Book: Storytime
ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija read books to first grade students at Lindo Park Elementary School.
ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija read books to first grade students at Lindo Park Elementary School.
After presenting the trophy to her husband, Prince Harry, he and Meghan Markle shared a public kiss. Then his friend came along.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry has publicly renounced his British residency, in paperwork coinciding with his first public appearance since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer.Harry spoke via video link on Wednesday at the annual general meeting of Travalyst, the sustainable travel organization he founded in 2019, before quitting the royal family.As part of the organization’s year-end procedures, it also filed company returns in w
The supermodel joins Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey in the new summer 2024 campaign
Cheating? These students don't know her.
"The older junior and senior-aged kids were allowed to drive the buses on the rural routes. One of our drivers, who was a senior, used to hit a big hill at top speed, and it would make the fire escape door fly off the back of the bus."
The 54-year-old sparkled in the daring sequin ensemble
The University of Southern California says Asna Tabassum will no longer speak at the ceremony after the discussion about her selection took on "an alarming tenor."
'Father of the Bride' producer Carol Bride has declared Sydney Sweeney "can't act" and is "not pretty".
Check out this hilarious lip reading of what Taylor Swift said to Travis Kelce during Coachella.
A Muslim student who wanted to pray during lunchtime lost a court fight Tuesday against a strict London school that had banned prayer on campus. “She knew that the school is secular and her own evidence is that her mother wished her to go there because it was known to be strict," Justice Thomas Linden wrote in an 83-page ruling. The fight was over a rule put in place last year by the Michaela Community School after a small group of students who began praying in the schoolyard caused divisions at the school that spread to the community and led to a bomb threat.
Jessica Simpson's hugely popular brand just debuted a Walmart-exclusive line for $38 and under! Here the designer spills all the details with PEOPLE
The "Teenage Dream" singer is leaving the singing competition after seven seasons with the show.
I truly can't comprehend a world where RadioShack still exists, but apparently, it does!
Elvis Presley's granddaughter just wore the 'no pants' trend and we're obsessed. See photos
Melissa Gilbert and the cast of "Little House on the Prairie" reunite 50 years after the premiere of the TV show. See photos from then and now.
The actress first posted about being "sick" when she shared two photos of herself from the hospital on March 11
The married ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ hosts soaked up the warm weather in photos shared to Ripa’s Instagram Stories on April 15
The hilarious skit also starred the night's host, Ryan Gosling, and fellow 'SNL' stars Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day
Harry, Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to make a return to the UK for the first time since he made a dash home to see his father King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Samantha Cohen worked closely with royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, for almost 20 years.