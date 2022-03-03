War in Ukraine:

Hour-to-hour updates on Russia’s invasion, world reaction

Ukraine says pact reached with Russia for safe corridors, cease-fire to evacuate

New child care agreement with feds cuts fees for N.W.T. parents in half

·1 min read
R.J. Simpson, the N.W.T.&#39;s minister of Education, Culture and Employment, says money from an agreement with the federal government will go to child care providers to help cut costs. (Mario De Ciccio Radio-Canada/CBC - image credit)
R.J. Simpson, the N.W.T.'s minister of Education, Culture and Employment, says money from an agreement with the federal government will go to child care providers to help cut costs. (Mario De Ciccio Radio-Canada/CBC - image credit)

Parents who have young children in licensed child care programs will see their daycare costs cut in half, thanks to an agreement between the N.W.T. and federal governments.

On Thursday morning, the two governments announced fee reductions of 50 per cent on average for child care for children under five. Those reductions are retroactive to the start of 2022, and come thanks to a $51-million agreement the territory signed with the federal government in December.

Karina Gould, the federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development, said families could save up to $4,950 per child this year.

"Access to high-quality, flexible and inclusive child care is not a luxury — it's a necessity," she said during an announcement over Zoom.

"Without access to child care, parents cannot work."

R.J. Simpson, the N.W.T.'s minister of Education, Culture and Employment, said the money will go to child care providers, not directly to parents.

"However, because the reductions are retroactive, we will work with the child care providers to flow that money to the parents," he said.

Simpson said the costs for child care vary across the territory — some providers have higher operating costs, for example, while others might pay their workers more and thus charge higher fees.

"We looked at all the fees that are charged and we took the average cost," he said.

The agreement is part of an effort by the federal government to implement $10-a-day child care country-wide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • News bulletin 2022/03/02 09:16

    News bulletin 2022/03/02 09:16View on euronews

  • Reptile research group turns to local community to help fund research to preserve species at risk

    A reptile research and recovery program based in southwestern Ontario is asking for the community's support in funding their research to protect the endangered wildlife. Southern Ontario At Risk Reptiles (SOARR) is preserving declining reptile populations by removing turtle nests from environments where they're being damaged by human activity or climate events, fixing those habitats and releasing them back out into the wild. SOARR's lead biologist, Scott Gillingwater, says that since turtles tak

  • Invasive spider caught trapping and feeding on protected bat species

    The pipistrelle bat is also found in Canada.

  • Photographer Eldred Allen takes your questions, live from The Rooms on Thursday

    CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is partnering with The Rooms for a conversation with Labrador photographer Eldred Allen on his first solo exhibit at The Rooms. Join us Thursday at 8 p.m. NT on the CBC N.L. Facebook page for a live conversation with Allen, hosted by Jason Sellars, art gallery educator at The Rooms. Allen is a photographer from Rigolet who has garnered attention for his expansive scenes of landscape and wildlife in his community. His composition and colouring elevates everyday subje

  • Powell River mayor dismayed by paper mill's decision to list company with real estate firm

    Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa says he was "basically shocked" to learn that the corporation Paper Excellence, which owns the local Catalyst Tis'kwat pulp and paper mill, has listed the property with real estate firm Colliers, after collaborating enthusiastically with the community for months on the search for a climate-friendly successor. "We're concerned about climate change issues ... about having a good corporate citizen for our community … about good-paying jobs ... about our tax base," Fo

  • Meet the tick that lives for 27 years and can survive 8 years without eating

    They exhibit behaviour that's never been seen before in ticks, the paper says.

  • St. Lawrence, a boom-bust N.L. town, endures another hit as fluorspar mine flames out

    The woodstove was radiating intense heat in Shane Slaney's shed on Tuesday as the St. Lawrence resident deftly stepped to the toe line and, with impressive accuracy, smoothly delivered three darts into the board. Thump. Thump. Thump. Repeat. At most any other point in his life, Slaney would be happy in this setting. But the downtime enabling him to repair his wood sled on this day and polish his aim for the 20, is unexpected. Unwanted. That's because Slaney and dozens of others on the Burin Peni

  • Liberals prepare to rank their choices for next N.B. party leader

    New Brunswick Liberals are embarking on a leadership race unlike any other the party has held. For the first time, the party's ranked-ballot system of counting votes could be decisive in determining who leads the Liberals into the 2024 provincial election. A candidate who becomes the second or third choice of a lot of party members could end up the winner on Aug. 6. "You ask for support, and if people don't give you their first vote, you ask if you can be their second choice," said candidate Rob

  • News bulletin 2022/03/02 19:50

    News bulletin 2022/03/02 19:50View on euronews

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada joins call to suspend Russia from INTERPOL

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is joining a call with other allies to suspend Russia from The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) amid its invasion of Ukraine. “We’re supporting this because we believe that international law enforcement cooperation depends on a collective commitment to the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and mutual respect between INTERPOL members.” He said.

  • N.S. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, province shifting to weekly reports

    Nova Scotia reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday as the province prepares to shift from daily to weekly reporting of pandemic-related numbers. The deaths include two men in their 70s in the eastern zone and a man in his 80s in the central zone. There were 46 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 12 in ICU. The province is on track to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by March 21, just a day shy of the two-year anniversary of Nova Scotia declaring a state

  • News bulletin 2022/03/03 18:39

    News bulletin 2022/03/03 18:39View on euronews

  • UN climate report warns of 'rapidly closing' window for action

    The world is falling behind in adapting to the climate crisis as natural disasters get more frequent and severe, according to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Extreme weather events in Canada indicate that the consequences of inaction are already here.

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator cases all increase

    The number of New Brunswickers hospitalized with COVID-19, those requiring intensive care and those on a ventilator all increased Wednesday, the COVID dashboard shows. There are 89 people in hospital, up three from Tuesday, including 45 admitted for COVID-19 and 44 admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus. Eight people are in intensive care, an increase of five, and three of them are on ventilators, up two. The latest figures come as the province prepares to lift all C

  • Quebec to resume monitoring wastewater for COVID-19

    Quebec will resume the monitoring of wastewater to better understand the spread of COVID-19. The province's Health Ministry has given Quebec's institute of public health (INSPQ) the mandate to carry out the surveillance, an INSPQ spokesperson said in an email Tuesday. This news comes just three days after it was revealed that wastewater surveillance data in Ontario suggests there are "early signs of a resurgence" of COVID-19 viral load across that province, said Dr. Peter Juni. Juni is the scien

  • News bulletin 2022/03/03 09:20

    News bulletin 2022/03/03 09:20View on euronews

  • Jeromy Farkas spent $821K in failed mayoral bid, but $13K enough to win city council seat

    Financial disclosures from the Calgary candidates in last fall's municipal election show former councillor Jeromy Farkas spent the most money running for mayor. The former councillor for Ward 11 finished second but spent $821,241 on his campaign. That was nearly $200,000 more than the winner, his former council colleague Jyoti Gondek, who spent $633,342. Former councillor Jeff Davison, who placed third, spent $359,545. Jan Damery, who came in fifth, spent more than Davison: $437,083. Fourth-plac

  • Supporting Nurses and Nursing Students for 50 years

    The Registered Nurses’ Foundation of Ontario is celebrating 50 years of supporting nurses and nursing students. The foundation enhances and advances nursing practice and contributes to the health of individuals by raising funds to provide scholarships, grants and awards to Ontario nurses and nursing students in all programs. Susan Hay has the story.

  • Halifax fire chief says 'system under strain,' seeks 10 more firefighters

    Halifax's fire chief has asked regional council for approval to train 10 extra firefighters to help improve response times in Bedford and Sackville. Ken Stuebing said Wednesday that data collected between 2018 and 2021 shows that out of 26 calls in Bedford, a full firefighting force was only deployed twice within the recommended time of 11 minutes, or eight per cent. In Sackville, it was zero out of 21 calls. "This is a system under strain," Stuebing told the budget committee. "I can't fix the p

  • News bulletin 2022/03/03 20:36

    News bulletin 2022/03/03 20:36View on euronews