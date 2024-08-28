New child care tax credits could help low and middle-income families
New child care tax credits could put thousands of dollars back into the pockets of low and middle-income Nebraska families and help child care providers stay in business.
The investing legend is “extremely worried.”
Traders in the U.S. equity options market are expecting Nvidia's upcoming earnings report to spark a more than $300 billion swing in the shares of the world's most dominant artificial intelligence chipmaker. Options pricing shows that traders anticipate a move of around 9.8% in the company’s shares on Thursday, a day after it reports earnings, data from analytics firm ORATS showed. Given Nvidia's market capitalization of about $3.11 trillion, a 9.8% swing in the shares would translate to about $305 billion, likely the largest expected earnings move for any company in history, analysts said.
Nvidia stock is up more than 3,000% since 2019.
Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you. The post If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- The rising cost of a US investigation into Toronto-Dominion Bank’s money-laundering controls is casting a darkening shadow over one of the strongest bank credit ratings in the world, with Moody’s Ratings following rivals in placing a negative outlook on the firm.Most Read from BloombergNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunHow the Cortiços of São Paulo Helped Shelter South America’s Largest CityTD
TORONTO — Trouble in BMO Financial Group's loan book has once again weighed on its quarterly results, prompting analyst worries about the bank becoming an outlier in this credit cycle.
This TSX stock has already seen massive growth, but as lower interest rates come down, the company is poised for more greatness. The post 1 Stock to Buy as Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Continue appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy right now as lower interest rates continue to drive the market to new heights. The post The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Elevated borrowing costs and the possibility of a recession have raised the threat of customers defaulting on their loans, and lenders are preparing for credit card and other delinquencies in a challenging economy by building bigger buffers to guard against such potential loan losses. Scotiabank's provision for credit losses was C$1.05 billion, up from C$819 million a year earlier. The bank had reported a profit of C$2.19 billion or C$1.70 per share, a year earlier.
Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) and another top Canadian stock that looks dirt cheap right now going into September 2024. The post 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Dirt Cheap appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Corporate buybacks, trend-following CTA traders, and retail enthusiasm could result in billions flowing to the stock market this week.
The Canadian market has been relatively steady, with investors closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's signals from the recent Jackson Hole symposium, anticipating potential rate cuts in the near future. In this environment of cautious optimism, identifying undervalued stocks can be a strategic move for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities amidst evolving monetary policies.
The stock market is known for its volatility. Analyzing data from the S&P 500, the Schwab Center for Financial Research found that the stock market experienced a decline of at least 10% in 10 out...
I have a million dollars and I want to put it to work for me. Where can I put it to make the most amount of passive income from it? Also, how can I minimize taxes on that to be able to keep more of that money? – Andrea While today's high-interest rate environment has […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $1 Million and Want It to Work for Me. How Do I Maximize Passive Income and Minimize Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Ready to get in on some major dividends that last? How about returns? These three stocks have proven time and again they offer it up. The post 3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Wants You to Check These 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the Jim Cramer-approved stocks. Jim Cramer noticed a strange pattern during the recent winning streak last week. According to Cramer, when a company […]
It doesn't always make sense to pay a dividend.
TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia saw third-quarter profits fall compared with a year ago as it boosted its provisions for bad loans, even as the bank says it's seeing some levelling out of the financial stress on Canadian consumers.
Every Canadian should build passive-income streams from dividend stocks to help boost their income. The post Hungry for Income? 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.5% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.