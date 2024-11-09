Child dies after being hit by falling tree branch

The tragedy occurred at Grove Place in Banstead (Pictured) (Google Maps)

A child has died after being struck by a falling tree in Surrey on Saturday, police have said.

Emergency services were called to reports that a child had been struck by a falling tree branch in Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road in Banstead just after 4pm.

Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

The child died from their injuries, a spokesperson for the Met Police said.

Officers are in the process of ensuring that all family members have been informed.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious, however enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner in due course.