Child dies after being pulled from Wolverhampton canal

The canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton

A child has died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to the waterway off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall at 6.01pm on Sunday evening.

Police officers pulled the child out of the water and he was in a critical condition, a West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) spokesman said.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the boy, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a boy ... he was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved.”