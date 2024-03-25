Child dies in fall through ice at lake in B.C.'s Cariboo region

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C., say a child has died in a plunge through the ice on Tyee Lake, in the province's Cariboo region.

Police say it happened Saturday when the utility task vehicle the child was riding on went through the ice.

RCMP say in a statement that the death is a sad reminder of how quickly a fun activity can turn into tragedy.

It says the RCMP is assisting the BC Coroners Service in the investigation of the death.

Police say warmer days mean the conditions of ice on area lakes can change rapidly.

The Mounties gave no other details on the accident or the gender or age of the child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press