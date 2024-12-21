'Child in every London primary school classroom' homeless at Christmas, new analysis reveals

More than 56,000 primary school children in the UK will be homeless this Christmas (PA)

The equivalent of a child in every London primary school classroom will be homeless this Christmas, new stats have revealed.

The analysis by housing charity Shelter revealed that 56,000 primary school children across the country will be homeless this Christmas, with London the worst-affected region in the country.

Newham in east London had the most homeless children, with 61 children – or one in nine - homeless in every school on average. This is up by 10% since 2022.

For the capital as a whole, at least 1 in 24 primary school children are in temporary accommodation across the city, the equivalent of one in every classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those affected are Fauzia and her three children, who were made homeless in north London after being served a ‘no fault’ eviction seven years ago.

They were initially placed in a hotel in Enfield, but have since been living in temporary accommodation in Ealing - miles away from the children’s school in Waltham Cross.

The 44-year-old, who did not give her surname, said it had taken an enormous toll on her family, with multiple issues with their temporary accommodation, including sewage back-flowing into the bathroom, mould and damp.

“There are so many problems - the house is freezing cold and poor plumbing leads the toilet to flood every day,” she said.

“It took weeks for the agency to fix it, only for it to break down again. I tried to contact the council, but they ignored me - I just don’t know what to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The journey to get my children to school is killing me. My back hurts and we’re constantly late because our accommodation is so far away.

“It ends up being such a long day for them; they fall asleep in the car because they’re so exhausted.

“When we finally get home, there’s barely enough time for them to eat dinner and have a bath. My children are missing out on their childhoods … It has taken an enormous toll.”

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Shelter, said Fauzia’s case was similar to the many “heartbreaking” examples of families with young children who are homeless at Christmas.

“While their classmates are excited for the holidays ahead, many children face winter in a freezing cold bedsit or grotty B&B room, unwrapping their presents as their breath hangs in the air,” she said.

“Families across the country tell us the housing emergency is damaging their children’s education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands are growing up without the space or basic facilities to sleep, play or do their homework.

“They travel for hours only to arrive at school exhausted, where they struggle to concentrate and fall behind in their work.”

Ms Neate called for the government to end the “nightmare” of child homelessness by committing to building affordable social housing at scale.

Outside of London, Luton comes out worst for child homelessness with 20 children homeless in every school on average, followed by Birmingham, with the equivalent of 15 children homeless in every school.