Child killer Lucy Letby claims she never tried to harm any babies

Convicted child murderer Lucy Letby denies ever harming a baby in her care, a court heard.

The 34-year-old former nurse is on trial accused of attempting to murder an infant while she worked a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, in February 2016.

Letby was convicted last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the hospital, between June 2015 and June 2016.

However, the jury could not reach a verdict on a single allegation involving Baby K, for which she is currently on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

On Monday, Ben Myers KC, for the defence, began by asking her if she had attempted to kill Baby K, who was born at 25 weeks gestation and weighed just 1lb 8oz. “No”, Letby replied.

“Did you intend to do her any harm at all?”, Mr Myers asked. “No”, she repeated.

Mr Myers then asked Letby, who was dressed in a black trouser suit, if she accepted that she ever intended to harm any baby that had been in her care. “No”, she replied.

Mr Myers continued: “Do you accept that you have ever tried to harm any baby in your care?” Again, she replied: “No.”

‘Virtually red-handed’

The court heard previously that Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician, had claimed he caught Letby “virtually red-handed”, moments after she allegedly attacked Baby K.

Dr Jayaram told jurors he entered the neonatal unit’s intensive care room and saw Letby standing next to Baby K’s incubator and “doing nothing”.

He said he had gone into the room to check on Letby as he felt “uncomfortable” about her being alone with the child.

Dr Jayaram alleges that when he walked into the room the baby’s oxygen levels were dropping rapidly and an alarm which should have been sounding had been silenced.

The prosecution alleges that Letby deliberately dislodged the child’s breathing tube.

No memory of incident

Letby said she had no memory of the incident that Dr Jayaram described, but she did remember Baby K as it was unusual to have such a premature baby on the unit.

She was read a transcript of a police interview in which she was asked about Dr Jayaram’s version of events.

Mr Myers said: “A question is put to you, like a fact really, ‘Explain what you were doing when Dr Jayaram walked in’.

“Had you actually agreed you were there in the first place?”

Letby replied she had not agreed that she had been in the intensive care room.

She was then asked by Mr Myers why she told police she may have been “waiting for the baby to self-correct”.

She replied: “I was trying to be helpful at the time. They were asking me questions which I believed to be factually correct and I was trying to think of reasons as to why I would be in the nursery.”

Mr Myers continued: “Do you accept you were in the [intensive care room] not helping Baby K?”

“No, I don’t” Letby replied.

Baby K was transferred to Arrowe Park, a specialist hospital later on February 17.

She died there three days later, although the prosecution does not allege Letby caused her death.

Letby, of Hereford, denies a single count of attempted murder.