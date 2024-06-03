Child in life-threatening condition after rescue from Britannia Beach

A child is in hospital in critical and life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water at Britannia Beach on Monday afternoon. (Joseph Tunney/CBC - image credit)

A child has been hospitalized in life-threatening condition after being rescued from the water at Britannia Beach on Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) told CBC they got a call at 3:50 p.m. about a child having potentially drowned at the beach.

Before they arrived, members were told the child had been recovered from the water and bystanders were performing CPR, Deputy Chief David Matschke said.

Firefighters took over until the arrival of paramedics, who then took the child to hospital. The child's gender is not known.

Ottawa police said they also received a call about a child who was possibly unconscious in the water. The Ottawa Paramedic Service described the child's condition as critical and life-threatening.

2nd water incident in 1 week

It's the second water incident in that area in the last week.

Last Tuesday, a man was pronounced dead at hospital after emergency crews rescued him near the beach.

The city has not started to supervise swimming at its four beaches yet. Lifeguards will monitor Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach, Petrie East Bay and Petrie River from June 15 until Aug. 25, 2024, from noon to 7 p.m. daily, according to the City of Ottawa.

Last summer, local officials emphasized water safety in the area after numerous rescues had to be made.

In one incident, a 17-year-old girl was rescued and the body of a 21-year-old man was recovered days later.