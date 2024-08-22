Child missing near Lava River Cave in Flagstaff
Officials are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while at the Lava River Cave near Flagstaff with his family on Wednesday.
Officials are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while at the Lava River Cave near Flagstaff with his family on Wednesday.
Human remains that were found in Parry Sound, Ont., earlier this month are those of a missing Markham woman, police say.In a news release Thursday morning, York Regional Police said Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui's body has been positively identified after it was found on Aug. 12.The 56-year-old's family reported her missing on Aug. 9, and her white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 SUV was later found in the area of Finch Avenue E. and Warden Avenue in Toronto, police said.Then on Aug. 12, officers reported that
Mike Lynch is missing alongside his teenage daughter after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily
Divers scouring the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily found four bodies Wednesday, as the search continued for two more missing passengers and questions intensified about why the vessel sank so quickly.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Luke Moran, 38, had lost his job with a roofing firm after his image was published.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
A 27-year-old man bleeding from the head and his travel companion were arrested after refusing to leave an American Airlines flight.
The Tesla driver who became notorious for violent, pipe-wielding incidents of road rage may be back on highways sooner than expected.
When the package was stolen, she called sheriff's deputies and showed them the tracking information. They found her mail and made two arrests.
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
The San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said that while they were searching, they ran into Jay Leno, who just so happened to be in the area with a friend
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two teens for an alleged murder and 11 other shootings that investigators have linked to what they describe a violent tow truck industry turf war.
Horry County Police arrested the man after the victim reported to police they suspected they were being video recorded at their home.
Police have concluded their search for a missing 26-year-old woman at Long Lake Provincial Park, but say the investigation is still open as she hasn't been found. First responders began looking for Jashandeep Kaur on Sunday when it was reported that she went missing while kayaking at the popular park in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police "continue to investigate the matter as a missing person," according to a news release issued Wednesday. Acting public information officer Const. Paul DesRochers d
A Pennsylvania Republican official says he was “swatted” at his home on Friday, August 16, after endorsing Kamala Harris for president on national television.Matthew McCaffery, a local Republican official in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, released doorbell footage on Saturday via X, showing police patting him down on his front porch.He said, “My family was swatted in what Upper Merion Police are classifying as a politically motivated crime. This happened after I appeared on CNN, where I discussed my decision not to support Donald Trump.”Upper Merion police released the following statement on the incident to Storyful:“We did receive information about a possible hostage situation at the residence of Mr McCaffery. Our officers checked the residence and found no issue at the location. The incident is an active criminal investigation and we will not speculate on motives.”McCaffery was a member of the Montgomery County Republican Committee; however, he told CNN that he expected to lose his seat after a disciplinary hearing scheduled following his CNN interview.His seat was listed as vacant on Tuesday after the disciplinary hearing, which was held on Monday night.As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the Montgomery County Republican Committee nor Matthew McCaffery had released a statement regarding the status of his position. Credit: Matthew McCaffery via Storyful
Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection to an apparent acid attack on a New Jersey woman who suffered burns to more than 35% of her body, according to a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office press release obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.
Ellen Rachel Craig was sentenced to nine years for beating the toddler to death for failing to do her chores.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. — A trial began Tuesday for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to an airport in western Newfoundland.