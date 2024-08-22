Child missing near Lava River Cave in Flagstaff

Storyful

A Pennsylvania Republican official says he was “swatted” at his home on Friday, August 16, after endorsing Kamala Harris for president on national television.Matthew McCaffery, a local Republican official in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, released doorbell footage on Saturday via X, showing police patting him down on his front porch.He said, “My family was swatted in what Upper Merion Police are classifying as a politically motivated crime. This happened after I appeared on CNN, where I discussed my decision not to support Donald Trump.”Upper Merion police released the following statement on the incident to Storyful:“We did receive information about a possible hostage situation at the residence of Mr McCaffery. Our officers checked the residence and found no issue at the location. The incident is an active criminal investigation and we will not speculate on motives.”McCaffery was a member of the Montgomery County Republican Committee; however, he told CNN that he expected to lose his seat after a disciplinary hearing scheduled following his CNN interview.His seat was listed as vacant on Tuesday after the disciplinary hearing, which was held on Monday night.As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the Montgomery County Republican Committee nor Matthew McCaffery had released a statement regarding the status of his position. Credit: Matthew McCaffery via Storyful