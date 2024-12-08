Child plays with baby chimpanzee at Beijing Zoo
This is the adorable moment a child plays peek-a-boo with a baby chimpanzee at Beijing Zoo in China on November 26.
This is the adorable moment a child plays peek-a-boo with a baby chimpanzee at Beijing Zoo in China on November 26.
BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
"At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, 'Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,' " the passenger says
Legendary former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, 72, finally made his red carpet debut with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The pair stepped out for the American Museum of Natural History’s annual gala in New York City, for which the eight-time Super Bowl winner donned a tuxedo and his date Hudson a leg-slit black dress. The Thursday night event featured cocktails, dinner, an auction, and a performance by Canadian rockers Arcade Fire, with tickets running as high as $1
Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."
(Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
We'll always have "sootcase" <3
Since the latest publicity around the case, 90 alleged victims have contacted the Metropolitan Police to say they fell prey to Al Fayed.
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking
Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.
This Sabres forward had a big fight with this Utah Hockey Club defenseman.
Michael Jackson’s only daughter is set to marry her bandmate, who she sweetly nicknames 'Blue'
Princess Kate's sister-in-law Alizée Thévenet dazzled in a velvet look during the Christmas carol service as she joined her husband James Middleton at Westminster Abbey – see photos
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ star Gregory Peck had five kids: Jonathan, Stephen, Carey, Anthony and Cecilia
The actress discussed her forthcoming film "Maria."
A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.