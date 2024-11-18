Child rape charges reduced for ex-officer in plea agreement
Former Winthrop police lieutenant James Feeley pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a child rape case, receiving a four to six-year prison sentence.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
Halifax police say the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead last month inside a large oven at a Walmart in the city's west end is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.The body of Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee, was found in a commercial oven in the store bakery on Oct. 19.Halifax Regional Police offered a short update in a news release on the case Monday, but did not say how Kaur died, only that the death was not suspicious.Const. Martin Cromwell said police conducted inte
Dozens of people who thought they would be seeing Taylor Swift perform in Toronto this month have reportedly fallen victim to a ticket scam totalling over $70,000, say police in the Greater Toronto Area. Halton Regional Police Service, covering Burlington, Oakville and Milton, Ont., say they've received about 40 complaints in recent days from people who bought Eras Tour tickets from a third party. Those tickets turned out to be non-existent, they said.The financial crimes unit is investigating a
Prosecutors argued Dixie Villa gave 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch diphenhydramine to pacify her
Sante Kimes and her son Kenneth were a rarity in the annals of crime: a mother-and-son pair of con artists who left a trail of scams and violence across the country, including arson, fraud and murder. Kenneth Kimes recently spoke to CNN from prison.
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest
Indians are being stripped of their life savings by savvy scammers putting them under "digital arrest".
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth’s lawyer.
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — An Australian woman accused of smuggling amphetamines in a suitcase appeared in a Japanese court on Monday nearly two years after her arrest, saying she is innocent and that she was tricked into carrying them as part of an online romance scam.
Airport security stopped the smuggler, who was also carrying nine bullet ants illegally taken from the Amazon rainforest
Sara Unger, 35, and her eight-year-old daughter, Alexa Unger, were heading home from the grocery store Friday evening when the driver of a semi-trailer crashed into their SUV on a highway west of Altona. No charges have been laid, but RCMP say they are expected.
Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said he pored over sonar data for days, only to find out that Ryan Borgwardt may have staged his own disappearance
NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed three people across a swath of Manhattan on Monday morning, killing two and critically wounding the third without uttering a word to his victims, officials said.
Peel police are seeking a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults that happened this month near bus stops in Brampton. The suspect presented himself as a rideshare driver in all three incidents and proactively offered the victims a ride, Const. Richard Chin said. None of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, he said. Two of the incidents happened on Nov. 8.Around 7 a.m., a female victim was waiting for a bus near Countryside Road and Bramalea Road. The suspect approached her and
Pankaj Lamba has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, of Corby.
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio was previously convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez, in 2008
President-elect Trump’s White House victory set his legal cases on a downward spiral, but his allies who have faced prosecution or other legal trouble are not yet in the clear. Dozens of Trump aides, associates and backers — including top officials in his first administration — have faced criminal charges tied to efforts to keep…
Police in Saskatoon are investigating two homicides from the weekend.Two suspects are in custody, and appeared in provincial court on Monday, Nov. 18. They are both scheduled to return to court on Nov. 20.The violent deaths are not connected, police say.Katelin Shawna McGillivary is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jordanna Kucher. It's alleged that the 36-year-old killed Kucher at the Copper Mug Pub and Eatery on Nov. 15.Police were called to a strip mall on Eighth Street early
Chidimma Adetshina faced xenophobic abuse and trolling when she competed for Miss South Africa, where she was born.