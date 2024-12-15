Child rides robotic dog across road in China
This is the moment adorable moment a child rides a robotic dog across a road in Wuhan, China on November 23.
The Duke of York's 'close confidant' is said to pose a risk to the UK
“i would be genuinely embarrassed to admit this,” one person tweeted in response to Kylie’s comments.
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.
"Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump
We gotta do better in 2025, my fellow Americans.
Amid ongoing mystery drone sightings in New York and New Jersey over the last few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the Garden State’s former governor, Chris Christie, sharing a picture that asserts he is behind the drone sightings. The president-elect posted the viral AI-generated meme to his social media accounts on Saturday, depicting Christie scarfing down McDonald’s burgers while drones in the background delivered him more meals. The original image was captioned, “We now kno
TORONTO — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the upcoming fall economic statement on Monday will remove the cap that currently restricts Canadian pension funds from owning more than 30 per cent of the voting shares of a Canadian entity.
President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p
Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…
A group of the world's leading biologists have called for an immediate halt on a technology you've probably never even heard of — but is so dangerous that it could devastate life itself on this planet. In a nearly three-hundred page technical report published this month, the scientists describe the horrifyingly existential risks posed by what's known as mirror life: synthetic organisms whose DNA structures are a mirror image to that of all natural organisms. Mirror lifeforms are probably a few d
Let the gloating begin.
McCabe was with the Leafs from 2000-08 scoring 93 goals, 230 assists, and 323 points in his tenure.
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
CFB SUFFIELD, ALBERTA — A sprawling military training base more than twice the size of New York City in southeastern Alberta appears to be a shadow of its former self while its future use remains up in the air.
Dancer Jan Ravnik says "there’s this weight in my chest" after the tour ended on Dec. 8
Israel wasted no time after Bashar al-Assad’s fall to bomb all the Syrian military assets it wanted to keep out of the rebels’ hands – striking nearly 500 targets, destroying the navy, and taking out, it claims, 90% of Syria’s known surface-to-air missiles.
Crystal Mangum, the woman who accused three Duke lacrosse players of rape, now says she lied about the encounter
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
Britney Spears left the US because of the "extremely mean and cruel" treatment she faced from the paparazzi.