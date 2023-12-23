Child RSV deaths

The Canadian Press

An American Israeli man thought to have been taken hostage with his Canadian wife by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel has been declared dead. Kibbutz Nir Oz has announced the death of 73-year-old Gad Haggai, saying it has been determined that he was killed there on Oct. 7 and his body was taken by Hamas into Gaza. The dual citizen was married to 70-year-old Judih Weinstein Haggai, who holds U.S., Israeli and Canadian citizenships and is still believed to be among the remaining hostages.