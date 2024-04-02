Child struck by car, airlifted to hospital near Broward school, reports say

A child was struck by a car near Coral Springs Elementary School before they were airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at West Sample Road and Northwest 110th Avenue, 7News reported.

EB Sample rd closed in @CoralSpringsFL a child en route to Coral Springs Elementary was struck in a crosswalk @CoralSpringsPD @SunSentinel @BrowardCounty @fl511_southeast pic.twitter.com/2S8uSUQakj — Joe Cavaretta (@PhotoSSentinel) April 2, 2024

First responders blocked Sample Road at Coral Springs Drive so a rescue helicopter could land. Coral Springs Drive was reopened around 8:45 a.m., Coral Springs police said.

The name and condition of the child were not immediately known. It was also unknown which school the child attends.

