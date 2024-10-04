Childish Gambino Cancels Previously Postponed Tour Dates, Citing Scheduled Surgery: 'Need Time Out to Heal'

The rapper, singer and actor previously postponed his final tour due to an "illness" that arose on the road

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Donald Glover in New York City in May 2024

Donald Glover has announced he's canceling the remainder of his Childish Gambino New World Tour dates after initially postponing them, citing ongoing health struggles and an upcoming surgery.

In a statement shared to his social media on Friday, Oct. 4, a day after the tour was set to conclude, Glover wrote that, "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

Glover continued, "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

The actor and musician, who performs under his Childish Gambino moniker, embarked on his final tour under the name in support of Bando Stone and the New World, released in July. About a month into the North American tour, Glover announced that he would be postponing a show in Houston on Sept. 9 due to an "illness." A day later, he postponed the remainder of the tour, writing that he needed "to focus on my physical health for a few weeks."

Related: Donald Glover Postpones North American Childish Gambino Tour Dates to 'Focus on My Physical Health'

Kevin Winter/Getty Childish Gambino performing in Las Vegas in September 2018

While there is not a definite timeline for his return to the stage, the "Redbone" singer promises that he will give fans a proper sendoff. "I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support," he concluded his statement.

Glover explained in an interview with The New York Times why he was finally retiring the Gambino alter ego. "It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore," he said.

Related: Donald Glover Jokes His Three Sons Have Taught Him 'So Much About' Needing to Take a Break (Exclusive)

The Atlanta creator also cited a decreasing success of full-length albums, touring issues, and fatherhood as reasons to turn his focus elsewhere. Aside from music, Glover created the award-winning television show Atlanta, the Amazon Prime thriller Swarm, and the adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside Maya Erskine.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE for the premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, he said his three children (Legend, Drake and Donald Glover III) taught him about taking a step back. "They teach you so much about, 'Oh I need to take a break.' And the world is brand new to them which also gives you such a big joy in another way."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.