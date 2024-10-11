Childline Released Their Latest Figures And Parents Need To Pay Attention Immediately

Unsplash

New data released by the children’s counselling service Childline has revealed that Between April 2023 and March 2024, Childline delivered 99,179 counselling sessions to young people about mental and emotional health and wellbeing, equating to 272 sessions a day.

When discussing their mental health, some of the top concerns that were raised were anxiety, stress, low mood, depression and loneliness.

A 14-year-old boy who contacted Childline said: “For the last few weeks, I’ve felt my mental state getting worse. It’s ok at school but as soon as I’m alone in my room the thoughts start; I’m unwanted, I’m not normal, there’s no point doing anything.

“I feel so trapped by these thoughts.”

It is important for children and young people get help with their mental health at an early stage – through schools or in the local community – rather than waiting until they reach crisis point.

Childline is calling on the government to roll out Mental Health Support Teams in every school, as well as supporting the foundations of good mental health by investing in early years services in every local community.

Childline offers other resources, too

While talk therapy can be incredibly helpful, sometimes talking doesn’t feel quite possible yet.

On their website, Childline website provides support to young people on the advice pages or resources, such as Art Box, which is a space for children to write or draw about their feelings. Children can also use the service’s Calm Zone, an area of the website with lots of tools and mechanisms to help young people cope.

Drawing or writing can be a helpful way for children to process their emotions, as it can enable them to express themselves and make sense of their situation.

A 10-year-old child who contacted Childline said:“My little sister is in hospital a lot; it makes me worry and I get upset about it. I have found drawing and colouring helps, I enjoy that, especially butterflies and nature.”

How to protect your child’s mental health at home

Of course, there are many things that can contribute to poor mental health but a safe home environment can be a massive help for children, especially if a source of stress and anxiety is school.

Jennifer Wallace, author of “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic And What We Can Do About It,” spoke with HuffPost UK earlier this year and advised that parents should centre ‘mattering’ in their approach to parenting.

She said: “Of course you want your kids to do their homework and do well in school. But in pursuit of these goals, sometimes we forget to show our kids that we love them them for who they are, not what they achieve.”

She recommended, “greeting your kids at least once a day the way the family dog greets you — with total, unabashed joy.”

Help is available to young people in distress

Shaun Friel, Director of Childline, said: “At Childline, we know that growing up comes with challenges which can impact the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

“This is why it is essential that all young people know where they can go for support and the tools available to them that can help them process their emotions, such as resources provided by Childline.

“Whether a young person is feeling anxious, lonely, or depressed, we want to remind all young people this World Mental Health Day that they don’t need to cope alone and our friendly and welcoming counsellors at Childline are here for them.”

Young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via 1-2-1 chat on www.childline.org.uk.

Related...