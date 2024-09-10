Children, aged 2 and 5, crawled through dead mom’s blood to get help: stepfather charged with murder

Davante Parks has been charged with murder and cruelty to children in Augusta, Georgia. Laquana Lang, 27, was killed on Saturday in front of her young children (Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

Two children, aged two and five, were forced to crawl through their mother’s blood to get help after she was shot dead, police say.

Laquana Lang, 27, was killed on Saturday at a house in Augusta, Georgia. Davante Parks, 26, who is believed to have had a relationship with Lang, has been charged with her murder.

He is being held in Richmond County Jail on one count of murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

Arrest warrants, obtained by WRDW, revealed the horrific circumstances of the killing.

Following the shooting, Lang’s two young children were left alone with her body for more than four hours. The children eventually crawled through a pool of her blood to seek help.

They also identified Parks, who is believed to be their stepfather, as the shooter, according to police.

The Independent has contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for further details.

Lang was shot at 4am but pronounced dead at 11:06am by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting comes less than two months after Parks was released on parole after shooting Brittney McKie in May 2016, according to an arrest warrant from the time. McKie was wounded in her right arm, right thigh, left middle finger, and “possibly her genitals” acccording to the initial deputy report.

Parks was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and pleaded guilty.

“I didn’t go to sleep; I haven’t been to sleep since I heard he was out,” McKie told WJBF after reports broke of Park’s latest arrest.

“Saturday I had to find out from a Facebook post that it was him that was out– nobody told me he was out.”