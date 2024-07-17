Children Celebrate as Electricity Returns After Rolling Blackouts

Children in Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, rejoiced as electricity returned after rolling blackouts.

This footage recorded by local resident Natalia Veremienko on July 3 shows children playing in the dark, moments before the outage ends and lights illuminate surrounding residential blocks.

“Due to the war in our country and the damaged energy infrastructure, our electricity is turned off. Therefore, all the children play outside on the playground, waiting for the electricity to come back on,” Veremienko told Storyful.

“The children and adults are very happy! Because with electricity, there is water, there is life,” Veremienko added.

Cities across Ukraine have been experiencing lengthy power cuts due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, as well as increased energy consumption due to summer heat, Ukraine’s national electricity provider Ukrenergo said. Credit: Natalia Veremienko via Storyful

Video Transcript

That is sweet one.

No people.