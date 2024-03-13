Children Collect Loose Aid Off the Ground After Airdrop in Northern Gaza

A humanitarian assistance airdrop was conducted in Northern Gaza on Sunday, March 10, to provide civilians with essential relief, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The joint operation involved CENTCOM and the Royal Jordanian Air Force and delivered “over 11,500 meal equivalents, as well as other food including rice, flour, pasta, and canned food,” CENTCOM said.

Footage filmed by Instagram user @moh_ahmed87 shows children rushing toward and picking up handfuls of loose foodstuff from the ground in the drop area and stuffing it into backpacks.

“This child could not compete with adults to get some aid, but he tried to collect what fell on the ground,” the source wrote in the caption. Credit: @moh_ahmed87 via Storyful