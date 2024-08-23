Children ‘need digital vaccination to fight fake news and boost digital skills’

Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent
·4 min read

All UK children should be given a “digital vaccination” of access to technology and digital skills that ensures they are not susceptible to misinformation and to help close the digital divide, a new report has said.

The report says a minimum digital living standards framework should be established, which would look to ensure that every household has a set level of digital infrastructure, including high-speed broadband, a functioning digital device and digital skills training.

The study has been published by former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield’s Centre for Young Lives think tank, and the Child of the North initiative – which includes a research partnership between eight universities in the north of England.

It says millions of children are being left behind because they do not have regular access to technology and the skills needed to make the best use of it – known as the digital divide – and warns these children are therefore more open to the risks of fake news, disinformation and other online harms.

In addition, it says these children will be under-skilled when they enter the workplace in an increasingly digital and online world.

According to the study, 42% of young people – approximately six million children – do not have access to either home broadband or a home computer, and 75% of young people feel they lack the necessary skills to thrive in the future, with almost half of young people saying they are teaching themselves digital skills.

Financial constraints are highlighted by the report as a key contributor to the digital divide, with one million people said to have cut back or cancelled their internet package because of financial pressures, with 12% of people in the north east of England classified as internet non-users, compared to only 7% in London.

The report says digital skills shortages are already estimated to cost the UK £65 billion each year.

In response, the study urges the Government to consider adopting the minimum digital living standards framework, as well as boosting digital training and support for schools and teachers and a central, national resource platform for digital skills development.

Ms Longfield, executive chair of the Centre for Young Lives, said: “Children are growing up digital but we are not giving them the technology and skills they need to make the most of the opportunities it brings or protection they need to navigate the online world safely.

“Technology and the internet provide access to a world of opportunity and are now a crucial part of childhood and our futures.

“The recent outbreaks of violence in England have shown the consequences of disinformation and its impact on the real world. It is crucial that we develop more effective ways of preventing children and young people from being exposed to fake news and vaccinate them against its dangers.

“That means providing children with the digital skills they need, providing teachers with the time and training to keep up to date with digital advancement, and ensuring children are learning about disinformation and other potential online harms from an early age.

“We also need to equip children for the digital world they live in. Four in 10 children do not have either home broadband or a laptop or desktop computer. This is not just a problem that happened during Covid. This ongoing digital divide is still leaving behind millions of children, which can have profound implications for their educational outcomes and future employment prospects.

“We need to be far more creative and much bolder about how we close the digital divide and improve access to tech and learning.

“We can’t hope to achieve the aim of becoming a world-beating economy with a well-trained and well-educated workforce for as long as a substantial number of young people are shut out of the digital world.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Digital skills are the new foundation for life and it is more important than ever we give young people the knowledge and ability to challenge what they see online.

“That is why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm children against disinformation and fake news, ensuring every child is equipped for the future.

“Outside of the classroom we are bridging the digital divide and rolling out reliable broadband through Project Gigabit with a goal of full gigabit coverage by 2030. This will help empower every corner of the country to embrace the transformative power of technology.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Russia appears to be using wired, unjammable fiber-optic drones that could fix a big problem its operators have faced in this war

    Russia appears to equipping drones with fiber-optic cables, making them immune to the electronic warfare that's become so prevalent on both sides.

  • China's Microsoft Office alternative WPS Office reports widespread outage

    WPS Office, a suit of cloud-based office software sold by Chinese developer Kingsoft as an alternative to Microsoft Office, was down for hours on Wednesday, disrupting the operations of companies nationwide. Social media reports of the outage began surfacing in the morning, as users took to the internet to complain about difficulties opening, syncing and uploading WPS documents. Others said they experienced network latency when working on files. The topic #WPSCollapse became the fifth trending t

  • Save up to 49% on DeWalt power tools and accessories thanks to these awesome Amazon deals

    Looking to beef up your toolbox this summer? Lock in some huge savings on DeWalt drills, jigsaws and more thanks to these awesome deals up to 49% off!

  • Under DMA probe, Apple tweaks design of EU browser choice screens, expands app default settings

    Apple continues to adjust its approach to compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA): Announcing another batch of changes Thursday, the iPhone maker showed off redesigned browser choice screens it said would be coming to iOS and iPadOS "later this year," with version 18 of its mobile software platforms. The tweaked browser choice screens will provide users with a toolbar on the left-hand side of the list where they can select a browser directly from the choice screen, which will then be pinned to the top of the list as they scroll through the full list of options. There will also be slightly more information displayed per browser -- with Apple pulling in the app subtitle from the App Store product page.

  • ByteDance's CapCut, Doubao top global AI app downloads, outpacing ChatGPT: report

    Social media giant ByteDance's CapCut and Doubao led global artificial intelligence (AI) app downloads in July, according to industry research firm Unique Capital, in a sign that the TikTok owner's generative AI (GenAI) push is paying off. Video-editing app CapCut recorded 38.42 million downloads in July, while chatbot Doubao achieved 27.45 million downloads to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT, which had 19.81 million in the same period, according to Unique Capital's report published on Tuesday. Know

  • TikTok owner ByteDance launches new video search tool, eyeing Baidu's dominance

    TikTok owner ByteDance has launched a stand-alone app in China to search for short video content published on Douyin, bringing it into closer competition with internet search giant Baidu. Douyin Search, which draws on the popularity of the Chinese version of TikTok, became available for download on various domestic Android app stores this week. The app was not available on Apple's App Store as of Thursday. The app's homepage has a search bar at the top, followed by a few trending topics. The one

  • Would you pass up a $179 laptop? Save 40% on the 'perfect' back-to-school device on Amazon

    This "lightweight and very portable" laptop is currently on sale for just $179.

  • Factbox-List of Chinese entities who have turned to the cloud for access to restricted US tech

    Providing access to such technologies through the cloud is not a violation of U.S. regulations. A spokesperson for Amazon's cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), said: "AWS complies with all applicable U.S. laws, including trade laws, regarding the provision of AWS services inside and outside of China."

  • The founder of a software-development company says there's a 'huge demand' for training and education applications — extended reality can help

    Treeview uses augmented- and virtual-reality tools with AI to develop software and metaverse projects. Its clients include Microsoft and Medtronic.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Fights to Keep Up With AI Data Center Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is struggling to meet sustained global demand for optical components used in data centers powering artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CityUK Transport Minister Clears Path for More 20mph Speed ZonesWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtransit WorkThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoThe Tokyo-based maker of factory automation is a key supplier of optic fiber

  • Is Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) the Best Enterprise Software Stock to Buy Now?

    We recently published a list 10 Best Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against the other enterprise software stocks. Enterprise software is integral to the functioning of modern businesses, offering a range of applications designed to streamline and optimize […]

  • ‘In Danger’: Donald Trump Suddenly Cuts NewsNation Interview Short

    Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d

  • This man predicted all recent presidential election winners. Will he be right this time? | Opinion

    The professor who predicted U.S. elections winners since 1984 says “a lot of things would have to go wrong” for this candidate to lose.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Instantly Corrects Trump’s Bogus Harris Claim After Interview

    Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic

  • Fresh warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood have surfaced

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but their picturesque surroundings aren't all it seems as the area has been plagued with issues thanks to increased tourism.

  • Superyacht maker's CEO: Bayesian's crew made an 'incredible mistake'

    Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.

  • Trump Goes Off The Rails In Midnight Attack On 'Highly Overrated Jewish Governor'

    The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

  • Trump Whines the Obamas Are Going Low After That Crowd Size Diss

    Donald Trump made his first outdoor appearance since last month’s assassination attempt Wednesday. But his personal safety was not on his mind as he took to the stage behind bulletproof glass—his hurt feelings were.Specifically, the psychic wounds he felt after Michelle and Barack Obama, the former first lady and the former president, used their speeches to the Democratic National Convention to flame the 45th president as an ugly, misogynistic, racist liar—and mock his obsession with crowd sizes

  • Trump, probably: 'Nobody is watching the DNC, and all the crowds are TOTALLY FAKE'

    I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'

  • JD Vance Endures a Miserable Media Blitz About All Those DNC Insults

    JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho