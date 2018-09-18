Children with disabilities perform gymnastics on a moving horse

These amazing children perform stunning gymnastics - on a moving horse.

Daredevil trio Merryn Binnie, Skye Davidson, both nine, and Keira Macgrain, 10, do handstands, cartwheels and even backflips on the back of a horse.

They perform incredible vaulting - most often described as gymnastics and dance - on the back of very patient 12-year-old horse Laddie.

The children take part in the equestrian classes provided by charity Equi-Power Central Scotland - which started in 2015 and provided sessions to 50 participants last year.

The charity was set up after the Riding for the Disabled Centre in Bannockburn, Stirling, was bought out by developers in 2014, leaving hundreds of additional needs riders without facilities.