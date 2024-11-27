‘My children don’t get to decide – I know what’s good for them’: Confessions of the pushy parents

No child needs to wake up at 4am for swimming. So says Adam Peaty, the three-time gold-medal winning British Olympian, who says that children must be protected from pushiness. Uber-early wake-ups “should be banned”, Peaty said in an interview with The Telegraph last week. “There’s no physiological reason why a kid, at nine years old, needs to get up at 4am… It’s just absolutely ridiculous,” railed our greatest swimmer. “I started my mornings at 14-years-old which is when you should start to implement that kind of training regime.”

Where is the line between pushy parenting, and encouraging children to succeed? Chartered psychologist Louise Goddard-Crawley advises...

Music

‘Katie’

I started my son on piano lessons aged six, which he continued for three years, before giving up. He didn’t enjoy them and took a break, but I’ve now signed him up for weekly guitar lessons, which he doesn’t really enjoy. (I previously persisted through tears and challenging behaviour in encouraging him to do lifeguarding, which he now likes, so it’s worked before.) I told him that learning an instrument would be a good skill, and we are a musical family, so I hope he will start to enjoy it.

I had a brutal piano teacher when I was younger and I didn’t like practising, but I’m so glad I can play now, and I hope he’ll feel the same one day. It’s in his genes.

Louise Goddard-Crawley:

It sounds as though there’s a positive intention behind encouraging a child to learn an instrument, especially in a family with a musical tradition. However, when a child doesn’t seem to enjoy the lessons, it can raise questions about whether the motivation is coming from them or their parent’s experiences. It’s understandable to hope they’ll appreciate the skill later, as the parent did, but fostering a love of music might be more successful if the child feels some ownership over the journey. Do that by exposing children to different genres, attending live performances, or connecting music to stories and different cultures to spark interest. Social activities like group lessons or bands can add appeal and keep things fun. Showing your own passion for music – by playing or singing – will help inspire them.

Sport

Jodie Lopez, consultant, 46

I insist on my sons, aged seven and 10, having one activity a week to join in with even if they are not keen. They are allowed to change the activity once a year. So we have had a year of gymnastics, a year of tennis, a year of drama, a year of swimming, a year of jiu-jitsu, and now we are back to drama for a year. I think they need to keep trying things to find something they are passionate about, but mostly I think having to force yourself to do something each week after school is good practice for being older and not just cancelling plans with friends because you were a bit tired or it is raining.

Louise Goddard-Crawley:

Exposing children to a range of activities is a thoughtful way to help them discover their passions. However, when participation is framed as a duty or a lesson in resilience, it can feel like an obligation. While the intent to teach discipline and commitment is admirable, children may benefit most when they feel a sense of agency in choosing activities. That could mean offering choices weekly, like, “Would you prefer swimming or tennis this week?” rather than committing to one activity for a year. Setting goals together – is the aim to learn a skill or simply have fun? – can help them engage. It’s also worth considering that their reluctance might stem from needing more downtime or from finding something they genuinely enjoy, rather than an aversion to effort. A child who’s energetic and enthusiastic in other areas but resists structured activities might need more downtime. Conversely, avoiding challenges across the board suggests they may need support to build resilience. Keep an eye on their energy levels, mood, and engagement in other commitments.

Thomas Balogun, security professional, 42

I have encouraged my daughter to pursue swimming and tennis, emphasising the importance of cultivating good habits. My goal has been to instil in her a mindset where she challenges herself, learns her limits, strives for continuous improvement, and brings out the best in herself. We play Monopoly together regularly, and she also engages with it at school. The primary goal is to help her develop financial literacy skills, such as managing money and understanding the basics of investing, from an early age. Recently, I’ve been encouraging her to join the chess club, as I believe the focus, concentration, and quick thinking required in chess are essential for a child’s development.

What’s most important, however, is ensuring that the learning process is enjoyable and engaging, so she doesn’t lose interest. I’ve always approached learning through a sporting perspective, emphasising grit and determination, which helps make the journey more effective and rewarding.

Louise Goddard-Crawley:

Encouraging children to engage in sports and games like chess or Monopoly is a good way to teach essential life skills, from sportsmanship to financial literacy. However, while the goal of teaching focus, grit, and discipline is valuable, it’s worth balancing these lessons with the child’s natural interests and enthusiasm. Setting a trial period, like five sessions or a few games, gives children time to push past initial frustrations and see if they enjoy it. During this period, keep it light and fun, playing at home or simplifying rules to build confidence. Celebrate small wins to keep motivation alive. If they’re still resistant, it’s worth reassessing whether the activity suits their interests.

Languages

Ivana Poku, podcaster, 40

I push my children to speak Slovak (my first language) even though they’re not keen. I know they will be grateful one day for being bilingual – for me, it’s very, very important for my eight-year-old twins and three-year-old to speak two languages. We do the Slovak alphabet, translations, watch Slovak movies, read Slovak books, and listen to Slovak songs. I think as parents, we know better than them what’s good for them, that’s why I push them. They will be happy and very grateful one day; they won’t hate me, that’s for sure.

Louise Goddard-Crawley:

Encouraging children to learn a parent’s native language is a wonderful way to connect them to their heritage and provide a valuable skill for the future. But we hear here a common parenting belief – that parents have the life experience to make decisions their children may not yet understand or appreciate. The conviction that “they’ll be happy and grateful one day” highlights the long-term perspective many parents adopt. However, while it’s likely true that the children will value their bilingualism later in life, ensuring the process is enjoyable and collaborative now could strengthen both their love for the language and their relationship with their parent. If they resist, make Slovak (or whatever language it is) less formal and more playfully integrated into daily life. Practise during fun activities like baking or games, and use rewards for small achievements to build positive associations. Casual conversations during meals or drives can keep it low-pressure. Finding Slovak-speaking friends or groups could make it more social and engaging. Highlight real-world benefits, like writing to grandparents or translating songs, to show its relevance and value. Framing a language as part of their identity rather than a chore can help them embrace it. The balance between guidance and flexibility is often where these efforts flourish.

Academic studies

Sophia Riaz-Condron, teacher, 44

I had to strongly encourage my now 17-year-old when he was studying for his GCSEs, and again this year with Year 13 exams. He’s a bright boy but very lazy. I have made him create a revision timetable for each of his subjects for A-level but the struggle is enforcing this when he wants to go and play rugby.

Louise Goddard-Crawley:

Enforcing a strict timetable can sometimes create resistance rather than fostering independence. Parenting has evolved significantly as the world has changed: what worked for one generation doesn’t necessarily translate to the next because children are individuals with their own motivations, strengths, and challenges. For example, labelling a child as “lazy” in the context of studying may overlook their energy and commitment in other areas, such as sports or hobbies. A child who puts their heart into rugby might not be unmotivated, but simply engaged in something that aligns more closely with their interests. You can adapt to all this by linking study time to realistic outcomes, like explaining how X hours a week could lead to a C-grade while Y hours might secure an A, giving him ownership of his goals. Mix up revision with social elements, like group study sessions with friends or teammates, or join a fun revision group to make it more engaging. Planning sessions with regular breaks, especially to play rugby, can help balance focus with downtime. Practical tweaks like setting short, timed study blocks using a timer or app (such as 25-minute sessions with five-minute breaks) can make revision less overwhelming. Creating a dedicated study space that’s free from distractions like phones or gaming can help improve concentration. Finally, breaking topics into small, manageable chunks and celebrating progress with small rewards can help him feel a sense of accomplishment along the way, without the sulks or tantrums.