Children glued to their phones at meal time face obesity risk

Allowing youngsters to scroll on phones at meal times may lead to obesity, suggests a study - skynesher

Children allowed screen time during meals are far more likely to pile on the pounds, research has found.

Experts said letting youngsters scroll on phones, watch videos or eat in front of the television was “dangerous” and may be fuelling a growing obesity epidemic.

Researchers found that children who were allowed to access devices while eating were 15 per cent more likely to carry excess pounds than those who weren’t.

The “distraction” of screens meant children were more likely to keep eating without noticing they were full, they said, warning that the decline of the family meal was a “really big problem”.

The study by the University of Minho in Portugal examined the impact of screen time during breakfast, lunch or dinner on children’s weight.

Its study involved 735 children, aged six to 10, at primary schools in more deprived neighbourhoods.

Researchers interviewed each child about the food they had eaten in the last 24 hours and gave parents a questionnaire, which included a question on if they were allowed screen time at meal times.

Measurements were then taken to calculate if a child was obese.

Once factors such as their age and socioeconomic status were accounted for, scientists found those allowed screen time during breakfast, lunch or dinner were 15 per cent more likely to be overweight.

‘This is bad for society’

Lead researcher Dr Ana Duarte said the findings showed how the trend was likely to be damaging children’s health.

She said: “When children are eating and are watching something on a TV or a mobile phone, they don’t understand when they need to stop eating or when they are full.

“They continue to eat and eat just because they are distracted by the screens.

“This is bad for society and dangerous for children because it is leading to them being overweight or obese.”

Presenting their findings at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice, they said the data were likely to be an underestimate, with many parents potentially not admitting to letting their children use screens.

The findings suggest that children who scrolled on their devices or watched television were also more likely to eat foods that were higher in sugar and fat.

Dr Duarte said: “We are so busy now that we don’t have time to sit all together for a family meal.

“But parents need to know that screen time during meal times is a really big problem.”

‘This is a disgrace’

Tam Fry, chairman of the Child Growth Foundation, said: “Family meals are fast becoming a distant memory and fat children are acquiring diseases such as diabetes that used to be caught only by adults. This is a disgrace.

“It’s clear that letting children mindlessly graze while networking or slumped in front of the telly is damaging to their health.

“Tragically, this has become a lifestyle for many families in the UK.

“It’s now 20 years since the first plausible strategy to beat obesity was published and yet we’re further away than ever from fixing the issue.”

Rising screen time use is associated with health problems including raised blood pressure, diabetes and poor sleep.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) suggests that children should have TV-free days or have a two-hour limit on the time spent in front of screens.

Research by Ofcom, the communications regulator, shows that an eight-year-old will typically spend two hours and 45 minutes online per day, rising to more than four hours by the time they start secondary school.