Children hit hard as landmine casualties almost triple in Myanmar

Last year, civilian casualties caused by landmines almost tripled as the nation's entrenched civil war escalated. New Unicef data said more than 20 per cent of victims were children. - Minzayar Oo/Unicef

At first glance, the little boy in blue is posing for the camera with a ‘rock on’ hand gesture, a smile flickering at the edge of his mouth as he gazes into the lens.

But a closer look unveils a grim reality. The four-year-old’s middle fingers are stumps, his feet are plastic, and the royal blue, cartoon adorned leggings are not leggings at all - but covers to disguise his metal prosthetics.

Last August, Nyien, who’s name has been changed, was collecting plums at a farm close to his village when his aunt found a scrap of metal. Thinking she could trade it for traditional salts, she picked it up. Yet the iron was actually a landmine: when she dropped it, Nyien was hit by an explosion that cost him both of his legs.

The young boy’s story was shared with the Telegraph by his doctors in central Myanmar, who asked to remain anonymous due to security concerns. But Nyien’s experience is far from unique in the conflict-ridden, southeast Asian country.

Last year, civilian casualties caused by landmines almost tripled as the nation’s entrenched civil war escalated, according to data published by Unicef on Thursday. The surge makes Myanmar one of the world’s most rapidly escalating landmine crises, in terms of both new explosives being laid and injuries caused.

Aung, 15, was tending to his family's rice farm in Bago region when he accidentally stepped on a landmine in early December 2023, sparking an explosion that left him unconscious for many hours. His badly shattered left leg had to be amputated to save his life. - Minzayar Oo/Unicef

In total, 188 people were killed and 864 wounded from buried bombs – compared to 390 casualties in 2022. The UN agency said more than 20 per cent of victims were children, and warned the explosives have been used indiscriminately, by all sides in the conflict, in every region bar the capital Naypyitaw.

“The use of landmines is not only reprehensible but also illegal under international humanitarian law,” said Debora Comini, Unicef’s Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific. “It is imperative that all parties to the conflict prioritise the safety and well-being of civilians … and take immediate steps to halt the use of these indiscriminate weapons.”

Landmines have a long history in Myanmar, where the armed forces have been deploying the concealed explosives since 1999. But their use has risen since a military coup in February 2021 sparked a widespread insurgency, pushing the country into turmoil and displacing 2.8 million people.

Fighting further intensified last year, especially after resistance groups launched an offensive dubbed ‘Operation 1027’ in October. Regions with the heaviest fighting – including Sagaing, Shan and Bago – saw the most casualties, according to Unicef.

Multiple health workers across the country also told the Telegraph they have seen a major surge in landmine-related injuries.

“The danger of landmines are increasing,” said one doctor operating in northern Myanmar, which has been on the frontline of the escalating fighting. “In December, we had like 20 landmine cases with seven major operations [at our health facility] – a two-fold increase with a higher proportion of life-threatening injuries.

14-year-old Paing, from Kayah State, stepped on a landmine while searching for his family's injured cow at a neighborhood farm in eastern Myanmar. His lost his right leg, and his hands & other leg were badly injured. - Minzayar Oo/Unicef

“Based on our referral data, it is mostly adolescents and young people [affected],” they told the Telegraph. “The [Unicef] data appears to be in align with our data, but it could also be under reporting by quite a margin.”

Although full data for 2023 has not been published internationally, the latest Landmine Monitor – released in November by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines – puts Unicef’s figures for Myanmar into perspective.

In 2022, Syria topped the grim list of landmine-related injuries and deaths, with 834 casualties. Ukraine reported 608, while Yemen saw 582.

Experts warned that many of these cases will be linked to landmines laid many years previously, as de-mining operations are painstakingly slow. Farmers toiling in their fields, children playing near their homes, and workers constructing new buildings are all at risk.

“Everywhere they are used, these indiscriminate weapons cause human trauma, lost agricultural production and economic hardship that last for generations,” said Sera Koulabdara, chief executive of the NGO Legacies of War, and chair of the United States Campaign to Ban Landmines Cluster Munition Coalition.

“In the neighbouring country of Laos, millions of unexploded cluster submunitions and other ordnance remain over 50 years after the end of the war, causing casualties and increased costs in economic development,” she told the Telegraph. “Legacies of War urges all state and non-state actors to end the use of these reprehensible weapons.”

A technician in the fields of Laos prepares for a controlled explosion. - Jack Taylor

In Myanmar, healthcare professionals involved in providing prosthetic limbs for landmine victims warned there was already a backlog of people requiring care, because shortages of resources including specialist health workers persist.

The recent jump in patients, plus the challenges involved in accessing the services that do exist due to checkpoints and fighting, will only worsen the situation.

“Even to begin with, [there were] not much services available,” one person said, on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. “To produce around 10-15 legs, you need two prosthetic and orthotic technologist technicians at a workshop, and a physiotherapist to provide exercises and gait training in a month. So you can imagine how long it will take.”

The individual added that, while some prosthetics are provided for free, the cost of travel and accommodation to reach services from remote communities can be prohibitive for many.

And so in many ways, Nyien was one of the lucky ones. After his legs were amputated – his right above the knee, his left below – his parents were able to get him to a facility providing prosthetics.

There, as the four-year-old victim of war learned to walk all over again, he chose a bright blue pattern adorned in cartoon animals to cover his first set of prosthetic legs. They won’t be his last.

“As a young child who would be growing fast, changes to his prosthesis would be unavoidable,” his medical notes said. But for now, the little boy in blue is making a strong recovery.

