Child fighting for life after car crash leaves five students injured at Melbourne primary school

Police are investigating after five children at the Auburn South Primary School were injured after a car crashed through its fence on Tuesday.

Police are investigating after five children at the Auburn South Primary School were injured after a car crashed through its fence on Tuesday. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Five children have been taken to hospital – including one in a critical student – after a car crashed into a school in Melbourne’s inner east.

Emergency services rushed to the collision that occurred just after 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in Hawthorn East.

A spokesperson for Victoria’s department of education told Guardian Australia that a car crashed through a fence at Auburn South Primary School, injuring a number of students.

Police confirmed five students have been taken to hospital. Four of them had “non-life-threatening”, police said.

In a statement, police said the female driver has been arrested and would be interviewed by officers.

No charges have been laid.

Victoria’s education minister, Ben Carroll, said he was monitoring the “terrible incident unfolding at Auburn South Primary School”.

I am monitoring the terrible incident unfolding at Auburn South Primary School. I've asked @VicGovDE to be on standby to provide whatever supports are needed.



I’ll be thinking of the whole school community in the days and weeks ahead. — Ben Carroll (@BenCarrollMP) October 29, 2024

On X, Carroll said he had asked the department to provide the necessary support to the school community.

“I’ll be thinking of the whole school community in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria had earlier said paramedics were responding to the collision.

“Our priority right now is our patients and we do not have confirmed information from the scene at this early stage,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Victoria police said the major collision investigation unit detectives would be at the scene.

“It’s believed a vehicle was traveling along Burgess Street when it left the road and crashed through a school fence just after 2.30pm,” a spokesperson said.

Police said the cause of the incident was being investigated.