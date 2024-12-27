‘It’s all about the Children,’ Kwanzaa event encourages unity
While Christmas may be over, there are several other important holidays that begin today and stretch well into the new year, and one of them is Kwanzaa. December 26th marks the start of this seven-day celebration, which is dedicated to honoring African heritage and culture. At Henderson Hopkins Elementary School in Baltimore, two organizations have teamed up to highlight the true essence of Kwanzaa: empowering children and reinforcing the importance of unity.