Children pull skulls from mass graves in Syrian killing field

Abdullah Toma, who lost 14 members of his family during the pro-Assad militia’s reign of terror in Tadamon, carries a skull unearthed from the devastated suburb - Emre Caylak

“Come! Come! We found more,” children shout, pulling a femur, a stretch of spine and a human skull from a pile of dusty rubble.

They start digging through the wreckage with their hands and pick out a singed vertebra. One small boy overturns a concrete brick and points to a murky stain. “Blood,” he says.

The children have gathered on the ground floor of a ruined building in the Damascus suburb of Tadamon, where blood-stained clothes decompose on the floor and smoke has stained the ceiling black.

“Over there is where they shot people,” a teenager says, pointing to a stretch of dirt road outside. “This is where they burned their bodies.”

Once a rebel stronghold, Tadamon was almost completely razed during 13 years of civil war. It became a killing field, where locals say civilians were systematically slaughtered by militias loyal to Bashar al-Assad.

Today, the extent of the horrors is only just being uncovered.

Families are trying to live among the rubble of Tadamon, which became one of Syria’s worst killing grounds after it was razed to the ground in the civil war - Emre Caylak

Along what is locally known as Execution Road, a crowd gathers, desperate to be heard. “They kidnapped people,” one person blurts out. “They raped our women, says another. “They tortured children.” “They put me in jail.”

A man holds out a bloodied rope noose discovered among the debris, while others point to scars on their bodies from bullet wounds or beatings.

Abdullah Toma, 58, says 14 members of his family were killed here, in a 1sq km section of Tadamon that was previously out of bounds to local residents. “If people were brought here, you knew they were not coming back,” he says.

Two of his sisters and their six children were taken off the street after one was overheard having a phone conversation with a relative who was a rebel. They were never seen again.

“The regime checked phones to see who you had been talking to. They would even come to your house to check,” he says. “Later, some other relatives who had witnessed the kidnapping went missing, too.”

Tadamon was ruled by the National Defence Forces (NDF), a pro-Assad militia who terrorised residents into submission.

‘Machinery of death’

A recent Human Rights Watch report described the area as a “mass crime scene”, urging Syria’s new transitional authorities to secure the area to preserve evidence for a forensic war crimes investigation.

The neighbourhood is thought to be home to an unknown number of mass graves, the product of an industrial-level of violence – a state-run machinery of death.

Enforced disappearances and mass executions were constant features of 54 years of rule under Assad and his father Hafez. Mass graves have already been discovered across Syria as relatives search for news of the more than 150,000 people who “disappeared” during the civil war.

Most are thought to be dead.

The discoveries have led to calls for investigations and criminal cases against the Assad regime, and how those are received will be a test for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist rebel group that overthrew the regime and installed a new government.

Mouaz Moustafa, the head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a US-based non-profit organisation, said the new authorities were still in the earliest stages of any state-wide response.

“We have been having talks with the new Damascus government about investigating the mass graves, intelligence branches and places that have documentation that needs to be preserved and digitised,” he told The Telegraph.

“There are preparations to bring in people like the IIIM and ICMP as multi-lateral international bodies tied to the UN in coordination with Damascus so work can start.

“There are more efforts to seal off the area and install permits to visit these areas to preserve evidence. I think it needs to improve more though, and experts need to look at bodies and bones, and take DNA samples urgently. The government is getting itself together but things are not yet optimal.”

Abdulrahim Saud, with his family in the ruins of Tadamon, hid his sons for 10 years to stop them being conscripted into Assad’s army - Emre Caylak

In 2022, Tadamon became emblematic of regime cruelty at home and abroad after harrowing video evidence surfaced showing the execution of blindfolded and bound civilians. The victims were shot at close range one by one on the edge of a large ditch.

Additional videos leaked to University of Amsterdam researchers reportedly showed 288 were massacred in total. Seven women and 12 children were among them.

The researchers identified the perpetrators as Amjad Youssuf and Najib al-Halabi, who is already dead. But locals say in recent years the most cruel enforcer was a short, squat man from Homs in his 40s known as Mario.

Mario would “rape a woman he liked in front of her husband and then kill them both,” Lamis Aloush, 50, said, adding that he also “beat people to death in the street”. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Tadamon residents were killed, tortured, raped and kidnapped right up until rebels took Damascus. Some talked of stumbling on massacres, rooms full of dozens of bodies that later disappeared.

Bodies moved to hide crimes

It was common to hear gunshots at night, people said, and residents could smell the militia men burning the bodies. People said some bones were excavated by regime forces and moved elsewhere, perhaps in an attempt to hide their crimes.

The NDF also used tunnels to secretly access civilian areas and carry out further killings – one is burrowed under a mosque. Locals are still nervous to visit the site, believing remnants of the regime are hiding out in the area.

“I was driving three days ago and found a body,” a man says, too scared of retribution to be named. He shows a picture on his phone of a dead man, perhaps in his late 40s, propped upright.

Large parts of Tadamon were completely levelled by heavy fighting in the area during a siege that lasted until 2018, when rebels were evacuated to the north. Islamic State had also been active in the area.

Mohammed Safandi, who lost his left arm and was left disabled in his right leg, stands in front of his makeshift home and vows to tell the world of the atrocities in Tadamon - Emre Caylak

The area has remained a wasteland since, with rubbish lining the streets and supplies of bread and gas tightly rationed. When The Telegraph visited, regular explosions boomed in the distance, probably from Israeli air strikes.

“We hid my sons for 10 years so they wouldn’t be taken to the army,” said Abdulrahim Saud, 51. “We were so poor that when the shops closed, we would try to find scraps on the floor outside.”

Mohammed Safandi, 30, lives behind an iron door amid a sea of rubble close to the zero line that divided the rebels and the regime. He lost his left arm and suffered a serious injury to his right leg in 2013 in what he says was a deliberate artillery attack as he returned home from the mosque.

“Until two weeks ago, we had no life at all. We couldn’t even celebrate Eid or Ramadan. We couldn’t go out for fear they would kill us or our children,” he says over tea.

“We couldn’t even speak of what happened. Now we must tell the world.”