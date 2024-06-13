'Children rummage through trash' as hunger envelops Gaza; half of buildings are rubble

More than half of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed and more than half the agricultural land seriously degraded by the Israeli military since the war began more than eight months ago, satellite images analyzed by the United Nations show.

"Clearing the rubble will take years. Healing from the psychological trauma of this war will take even longer," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said in a statement.

Using satellite imagery taken from May 2017 to 2024, United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) found 57% of Gaza's permanent crop fields and arable lands essential for food security had shown a significant decline in density and health. The data reveals a rise in the destruction of orchards, field crops and vegetables.

"This deterioration is attributed to conflict-related activities, including razing, heavy vehicle movement, bombing and shelling," UNOSAT said Thursday.

A day earlier the World Health Organization warned of "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions" spreading across the embattled enclave. Additionally, over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas, posing overwhelming environmental and health risks, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says, noting that "children rummage through trash daily."

Developments:

∎ About 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel within an hour Thursday, the Israeli military said. "Several" were intercepted, others caused fires to break out across the region. A day earlier more than 200 rockets were fired into Israel, the most in a day since the war began.

∎ The U.S. is concerned about an escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border leading to a full-out war, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: "We’re particularly concerned about Hezbollah strikes that are aimed at civilian areas in Israel. It’s something we’re in close consultation with the Israelis on."

Calling it "historical justice," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he signed an order to transfer $35 million in taxes Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to victims of terror. The Palestinian Authority, which has limited government authority over the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has been slashing jobs and pay of public workers since the war began.

The West Bank is home to almost 3 million Palestinians and more than 600,000 Israeli settlers. The Israeli military warned the government last week that the policy of cutting off funds to the Palestinian Authority could push the financially struggling West Bank into an "intifada" − uprising. But Smotrich and other far-right ministers say the funds are being used to undercut Israel.

"The Palestinian Authority encourages and favors terrorism by paying the families of terrorists, prisoners and released prisoners," Smotrich said in a social media post. Smotrich said he is using the frozen assets to pay judgments awarded compensation to the victims of terrorism and their families.

Contributing: Reuters

