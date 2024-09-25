Children of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit out about alleged ‘memoir’ by their mother

Children of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs leave federal court after their father's bail hearing in New York on 18 September 2024.

Children of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs leave federal court after their father's bail hearing in New York on 18 September 2024. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children have hit out at rumors about their mother, Kim Porter, who is the subject of a book that is claimed to have been penned by the model before she died in 2018.

Christian, 26, and Jessie and D’Lila, 17-year-old twins, as well as Quincy Brown, Porter’s son with Al B Sure, whom Combs helped raise, posted a statement on Instagram saying: “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship. As well as about our mom’s tragic passing.”

The comments refer to a purported memoir, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side, that was published days before Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force and transportation for purposes of prostitution. His children have not commented on the charges, which Combs denies.

The book, supposedly taken from Porter’s diaries saved on a flash drive and given to friends prior to her death, is published under Porter’s name and that of a pseudonym, “Jamal T Millwood”. It is currently No 3 on Amazon’s Literature & Fiction sales charts.

Combs’ and Porter’s children are now said to be seeking legal advice about the 58-page purported memoir that details alleged disturbing and graphic sexual encounters between Combs and other celebrities.

Combs’ attorneys have said the book is “fake” and “offensive”, and “a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy”. A source close to the family told People magazine that the author, named as Chris Todd, “has no connection to Kim Porter or her family”.

Todd told Rolling Stone: “If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me.”

Combs’ and Porter’s children said in the statement: “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace.”

The Guardian has reached out to a source offering interviews with the purported co-author.

Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty in New York and is being held without bail awaiting trial. He is reportedly sharing the same dormitory-style room in the Brooklyn metropolitan detention center jail as crypto-currency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, and others, the New York Times reported.

The statement from Combs’ and Porter’s children comes as an 11th civil claim of sexual abuse was filed against the hip hop mogul on Tuesday. Thalia Graves claims that Combs and his bodyguard sexually assaulted her in 2001 and distributed video of their attack, “including by selling it as pornography”.

Graves said that she met Combs around late 1999 when her then boyfriend worked as an executive at Bad Boy Records, Combs’ music label.

Separately, Netflix has announced a docuseries about rapper 50 Cent, who has long feuded with Combs, about charges of sex trafficking and racketeering as well as sexual assault and violent abuse allegations made by 50 Cent about Combs.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions,” 50 Cent and series director Alexandria Stapleton told Variety.