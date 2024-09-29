Children under 10 being reported to counter-terror police

Children under 10 are being reported to counter-terrorism police amid fears they are being radicalised online, Britain’s head of counter-terror policing has warned.

Matt Jukes, an assistant commissioner in the Met Police, said nearly one in five people arrested for terrorism-related offences in the past year were children aged under 18. These included some as young as 12 or 13 who were being investigated by police because of their potential involvement in terrorism.

Below that, younger primary school children under the age of 10 were being referred to his officers in counter-terrorism policing because parents, relatives, teachers or other adults were concerned about their exposure to extremist content online.

Every year, around 7,000 people are referred to counter-terrorism police, of which half are “young people”, said Mr Jukes. “That is a really significant feature of people, even under 10, getting referred in through those systems,” he told the BBC’s Newscast programme.

“Now we’re not suggesting those kids are terrorists but what it means is that people know they’re being exposed to that content.”

Home Office data shows that children under 18 accounted for just 2.4 per cent of arrests a decade ago. They accounted for 18.9 per cent in the year to March 2024.

In only the past year, arrests for those aged 17 and under increased from 24 to 40 (a 67 per cent rise). That meant the proportion of children arrested rose from 14 to 19 per cent.

Children are more likely than any other age group to be convicted of terrorist offences for the first time, according to the Home Office figures. Children aged under 18 accounted for eight of the 19 people convicted of terror-related offences in the year to March, the first time they have outnumbered all other age groups.

Mr Jukes said: “You have the combination of the overt social media and then closed messaging apps. Some of those are not that closed. You look at the scale of the groups involved. They are quasi platforms in their own right. That’s the big connector. That’s why you see children involved in terrorism.

“I have been in and out of this work for over 20 years. We would never have seen 12 and 13 year olds exposed to the kinds of things they are now exposed to. Social media, messaging apps, that connectivity is really impacting homes, in communities and, as we have seen over the summer, on the streets.”

Mr Jukes warned that the sources for extremist and other hateful content were so numerous online that “we’re never going to police our way out of that challenge”.

Instead, he said the onus was on social media firms and messaging apps to police and enforce the terms and conditions that they set for extremist and other hateful content so that their users were protected from it.

Governments also had a key role in legislating to tackle the problem while balancing that with freedom of speech – as has been done with the Online Safety Act, which, he said, he wanted to go “harder and faster”.

Mr Jukes also warned that moves by tech giants, including Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, to extend end-to-end encryption to all communications could prevent police from stopping terrorists and child abusers. Encryption means even the platforms cannot access messages between individuals.

“The reality is: it’s like running a nightclub and saying, we’re going to switch the CCTV off because we don’t want to see what happens inside and we definitely don’t want a record of it,” he said.

“If you go to complete end-to-end encryption, you’re basically taking your hands off any sense that you are responsible for the content.

“Now I don’t want to be part of a state that can see everything that’s passing through those pipelines. But I do want people to think about the technology that will sit on top of those pipelines to detect when indecent images of children or terrorist content is passing through it.”