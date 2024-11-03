Children's author puts dream country house with stables on sale for £4.5m

Ah the East Riding of Yorkshire, land of the brave, of the free, of the greatest people on earth. And for a gem within a gem, you can find no better place than the tiny village of Cherry Burton, just outside Beverley.

Here is the idyllic spot for any family to bring up a child (full disclosure: the author was raised here), a chocolate box village with a village green, a duck pond, lovely historic pub and an even more historic church, along with a primary school. This is truly a special place which produces special people (ok, I’ll stop this now).

Hidden away behind old walls at the entrance to the village (we never used to see it, except at summer fairs) is Cherry Burton Hall, a true old school county house on the market with Blue Book Agency and Hewetson and Johnson.

The Hall is currently home to children’s author Vicky Cowie and is on the market for £4,500,000.

Cherry Burton Hall was built in 1790 by David Burton and re-modelled in 1857 by his great nephew David Robinson (who took on the name Burton) under Charles Bodrick who was the architect responsible for Leeds Town Hall. Burton was a justice of the peace and became Deputy Lieutenant of the East Riding.

He and his family enclosed their land in 1829, giving them 1085 acres and the family continued to own just over 1000 acres until the early twentieth century. The family continued to live in Cherry Burton Hall until 1945

The Hall is being sold by Cowie and her husband, businessman Andy Clarke. They bought the house in 2012, completely renovated the home and rebuilt one of original two wings of the house, which had previously been demolished in 1947.

The Westmoreland slate roof tiles used for the extension were sourced from the Canadian Embassy in London. Inside, the new wing features reclaimed French oak floorboards that can also be found in Buckingham Palace and a living moss wall, inspired by the interior at San Francisco International Airport.

It features a sweeping staircase, and there are 10 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms within the expansive house. The Hall features rooms with period features, but has also been fitted with all the necessities of a modern family home, including an Aga in the kitchen.

Outside, in the beautiful grounds there are stables built around a traditional courtyard.

Owner Vicky Cowie started writing at Cherry Burton Hall in 2017 and found that the home both served as the ideal place to write and provided much inspiration for her books. Cowie’s debut book, Tales from Muggleswick Wood: A Magical Bedtime Treasury, will be published by Bloomsbury Children’s Books on 7th November.

She says, “The moment we passed through the gates and caught our first glimpse of Cherry Burton Hall with its stunning architecture, its parkland, and gardens, we knew it was meant to be ours. It has been an absolute joy raising our four children here, with two of them even making their first appearance in the kitchen.

“The home has been the perfect backdrop for writing my children’s books. Nestled in its serene surroundings, the hall offered a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, allowing my imagination to flourish. The picturesque gardens and historic architecture inspired vivid characters and enchanting tales that come to life in my books. Every corner of this charming house sparked my creativity, making it an ideal sanctuary for storytelling.

The Hall has also been nothing short of idyllic for our dogs, horses, and the menagerie of animals we've gathered over the years, all the while being conveniently close to village amenities. It truly feels like our own hidden paradise, nestled behind its charming old walls.

We’ve left our mark by rebuilding the west wing, breathing new life into it with our family. The past 12 years have been a real pleasure, and we’ve loved every moment of being part of the Hall’s story.”

The village of Cherry Burton itself has interesting history. Cherry Burton is reputed to enter the historical record through the writings of the Venerable Bede, who records that John of Beverley, bishop of Hexham and then the bishop of York, consecrated a church and performed a miracle around 686 AD at a place called North Burton (a name used in historical sources to refer to Cherry Burton to distinguish it from the neighbouring village of Bishop Burton).

Cherry Burton was one of the first villages in UK to be awarded Fairtrade Village status for promoting fairtrade and local produce.

