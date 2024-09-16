Children's home for one child blocked by planners

Residents sent 21 letters of objection to the plans for a bungalow in the cul de sac [Google]

Plans to turn a bungalow into a children’s home for one young person have been refused by planners.

Residents sent 21 letters of objection about the proposals for the property in Keepers Hey, Thornton, to Wyre Council.

Concerns raised included fears the children's home would not be "aligned with the elderly demographic" of the area.

Wyre Council said the plans "would result in an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity from noise and disturbance".

Objectors to the plan said the area was not suitable for a vulnerable child because crime was on the rise.

Antisocial behaviour, parking and a shortage of buses were also raised as concerns with the plan, put in under the name of Mark Kelly.

A planning report said there appeared to be a shortage of children's homes across the country but there was not a lot in that application that made the case for needing one in Thornton.

Staff coming and going "would result in an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity from noise and disturbance", the report added.

