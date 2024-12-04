Children's services still a concern - commissioner

It has been two years since the last full inspection [Getty Images]

Herefordshire Council is struggling to address long-standing problems in its children’s services department, according to a commissioner.

Eleanor Brazil was appointed in 2022 to investigate the department’s failings and propose fixes, after Ofsted rated it inadequate.

Her latest report concludes that "there has been some positive progress from a very low base, although too little to make the degree of change needed".

"The council consistently failed to address issues at pace and with clear direction and leadership, so everything has taken too long," she wrote.

Ms Brazil added that support from government and other local authorities, as well as extra funding, had brought "varying impact and success", while the recruitment and retaining of staff "remains a major concern".

The report detailed that the number of children in care across the county are now closer to other similar authorities, while planned savings in agency staff and placement costs had been achieved.

Eleanor Brazil said recruiting staff remained a major issue [BBC]

The progress in special educational needs provision "is more positive, driven by greater leadership, focus and direction", Ms Brazil said.

She praised the "greater rigour and drive" brought by Tina Russell, appointed to replace the outgoing service head Darryl Freeman in spring.

Publication of her report coincides with the latest Ofsted monitoring visit report, the fifth of its kind since the "inadequate" rating.

Focusing this time on how the council protects vulnerable children from "extra-familial risk", inspectors found "early signs of improvement" under a new plan being pushed through by Ms Russell.

The departmental team responsible "works effectively and reduces risks for many children who are vulnerable to or at risk of exploitation", though some complex cases "experience delays in effective intervention", inspectors concluded.

The council's cabinet member for children and young people Ivan Powell said: "We’re really pleased that both reports acknowledge positive signs of improvement.

"We recognise that we still have some work to do but we are in in a considerably better place than we were two years ago."

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, which covers councils and other public service organisations.

