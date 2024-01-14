Your child's creative writing could help build a home in national 'Meaning of Home' contest

There’s no place like home, and Peterborough-area students have the chance to explain why — and support local affordable housing efforts at the same time.

Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region is taking part in "Meaning of Home," a national writing contest for students in grades 4 through 6. Students are asked to share in words what home means to them.

Submissions are being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until February 23. Every student who enters the contest will help Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region build safe and affordable homes, the organization said.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity again to engage students in conversations about home through the national Meaning of Home contest," said Jenn MacDonald, communications and donor services manager for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region, in a media release.

"It is truly amazing to see the level of thought and creativity the students put into their entries and the support of our affordable home building efforts."

In 2024, Habitat's goal is to receive 15,000 student submissions across Canada.

One of the local submissions in last year's contest helped Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region secure $10,000.

"In 2023, Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region had the exciting opportunity to celebrate local runner-up winner, Ellyot W., from Grade 6 (at) St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough," MacDonald told kawarthaNOW.

"Ellyot's winning entry, 'What Home Means To Me', received a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region, supporting the construction of 12 affordable condo units in the City of Peterborough through phase two of the Leahy's Lane development," MacDonald explained.

The 12-unit condo building currently under construction at 21 Leahy's Lane in Peterborough are located next to the completed phase one development at 33 Leahy's Lane, a 41-unit affordable condo building that was Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region's first-ever multi-residential project.

Story continues

For her winning entry, Ellyot also received a tablet, a pizza party for her class, and the opportunity to read her winning entry in front of public officials, media, future habitat homeowners and others present at the kick-off of phase two of the Leahy's Lane construction.

You can read her entry at meaningofhome.ca/entries/50381.

Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how it can provide them with a safe place to study, pursue their dreams and build a better life, Habitat noted.

"Nothing compares to the feeling of strength and security that comes from having a safe place to call home," said Julia Deans, Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO.

"Every child in Canada deserves to feel this way and that's why we continue building and advocating for more affordable housing. The enthusiastic response to this annual contest where children share in their own words what home means to them is truly inspiring."

Every local student who enters the contest will help Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region build safe and affordable homes by earning a $10 donation provided by the contest sponsors.

Across Canada, three grand-prize winners will also receive a $30,000 grant to help their local Habitat for Humanity build homes for families in need of affordable housing. In addition, nine runners-up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat for Humanity.

Founded in 2007 by Canadian private mortgage insurance provide Sagen, the Meaning of Home contest has raised more than $2.3 million, while encouraging more than 100,000 students to become more active and compassionate citizens, Habitat noted.

Last year, more than 12,000 entries raised $302,000, helping families in 42 communities across Canada build a brighter future through affordable homeownership.

In the past four national competitions, there have been four student winners from local schools across the Peterborough and Kawartha Region. Their winning entries have raised a total $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region Leahy's Lane developments, which has already supported 41 local families and individuals into affordable homeownership in the City of Peterborough.

To enter the contest, parents and teachers can sign up at meaningofhome.ca.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW