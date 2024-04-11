Chile president recalls ambassador in Venezuela for consultations

Chilean government announces partnership with Alphabet's Google to build the first undersea fibre-optic cable

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric recalled his country's ambassador in Caracas for consultations, he said in a post on messaging platform X on Thursday, citing remarks by Venezuela's foreign minister about criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil described the criminal group as a "fiction created by the international media," during an event alongside his Colombian counterpart.

"The irresponsible statements of Venezuela's foreign minister, ignoring the existence of the Tren de Aragua, are worrying and constitute a serious insult to those who have been victims of this organization," said Boric.

Boric said he would seek information from Chilean Ambassador Jaime Gazmuri and "instruct him to take all necessary actions."

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos in Santiago; Additional reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Matthew Lewis)