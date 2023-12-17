Chile votes in second referendum aimed at replacing Pinochet-era constitution

Chileans head to the polls Sunday for a second referendum aimed at replacing the country's dictatorship-era constitution, with voters asked to approve or reject a more conservative draft.

The latest version was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after voters roundly rejected a progressive draft in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Voting starts at 8am local time (1100GMT) and closes at 6pm (2100 GMT), with results due a few hours later.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric said last month that it would be his last attempt to reform the constitution in order to focus on stability and long-term development.

Polls, banned in the two-week run-up to the referendum, have predicted another rejection.

In a 2020 referendum, 80 percent voted for replacing the constitution.

The opposition has presented the vote as a referendum on Boric, who rode the wave of public discontent to be elected Chile's youngest-ever leader in late 2021 at 35.



