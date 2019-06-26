Chilean Defender Trips Pitch Invader at Copa America

Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara tripped a pitch invader at the Copa America Group C meeting between Chile and Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, June 24.

Footage shared by Rio-based sports journalist Lazlo Dalfovo shows Jara, formerly of West Brom and Brighton, put out a leg to send the fan tumbling to the turf. His intervention leads Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, ever looking for an edge, to remonstrate with the referee.

Uruguay defeated Chile 1-0. Credit: Lazlo Dalfovo via Storyful